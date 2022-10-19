Former ‘Deal or No Deal’ Model Denies Meghan Markle’s Claims Women on the Show Were Treated Like Bimbos

Meghan Markle claims she felt objectified during her time as a model on the game show Deal or No Deal during a new episode of her podcast, Archetypes. However, a former castmate who appeared on 30 episodes of the NBC game show with Meghan has denied her claims. She says being a part of the cast has opened up many opportunities for success in her entertainment career.

Meghan Markle, Claudia Jordan and the suitcase models of ‘Deal or No Deal’ | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle once said ‘Deal or No Deal’ was a way to ‘make ends meet’

The former Suits actor and wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, opened up about her role as a game show model with Esquire before getting her role on the USA hit in 2011.

“I would put that in the category of things I did while auditioning to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal,” the royal family member told the publication in 2013.

“It’s run the gamut. Working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else,” she explained.

However, she did touch on her unhappiness with the role to Esquire. She answered a question regarding if she ever had the winning Deal or No Deal case. “I didn’t ever have it, I don’t think I did. I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason, no one would ever choose.

“I’d end up standing up forever in these uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels, just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”

Former ‘Deal or No Deal’ model Claudia Jordan denied Meghan Markle’s claims the female cast was objectified

Markle addressed her time on the series to Paris Hilton for Markle’s podcast Archetypes. She explained she was surrounded by intelligent women on that stage, “but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

“I would leave with this pit in my stomach. Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I wouldn’t say I liked feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

However, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan debunked Markle’s claims on her Instagram story, saying production did not treat the female cast like bimbos.

“For clarity — yes, getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but for every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories.

In a second post, she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

Jordan’s lengthy commentary revealed the many opportunities that arose from her ‘Deal or No Deal’ experience

Claudia Jordan and Meghan Markle | Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The entertainment personality continued her commentary in a series of nine slides on her Instagram story, saying the opportunity was what one made of it, reported Deadline.

“If you just show up and don’t engage — then you’ll check and not get much out of it — but if you show up and seize your moments, then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity.”

“It was a step on the ladder I’ve been ascending for 25 years that paid all my bills and put me in front of 13 million+ people/night. It led to me getting on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, a breast cancer awareness campaign. I guest-hosted Extra, got into People Magazine’s 100 most Beautiful issue, and SO MUCH more.”

Jordan clarified she was not attacking Markle for her opinion.

“This isn’t a [sic] attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years, and I still WILL, but I didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or No Deal set. And I’m especially protective of @howiemandel, who was nothing but kind and respectful to ALL 26 of us,” Jordan concluded.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the Hunt for Bigger, More Exclusive California Home, Says Report