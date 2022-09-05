A Former Mob Boss Said Mafia Bosses Didn’t Really Think Much of Al Capone

When most of us think of Al Capone, we probably think of him as this big, formidable mafia boss who was untouchable. Most of our perception of Capone likely comes from movies and TV shows that glamorize him and make him out to be this larger-than-life figure.

However, according to Michael Franzese, an ex-mob boss, the reality is that a lot of mafia bosses didn’t think all that highly of Capone. Franzese revealed this in a recent film critic show where he was invited to rate the accuracy of mob portrayals in TV shows.

Ex-mob boss Michael Franzese says mafia bosses didn’t think much of Al Capone.

While on a recent episode of the Insider’s film critic show How Reel Is It, reports Distractify, ex-mob boss Michael Franzese revealed that some mafia bosses didn’t think highly of Al Capone. Franzese said this as a comment on a scene from The Untouchables and asked to rate the portrayal of Capone by Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

Franzese first began by noting Capone’s age saying, “You know everybody looks at Capone like he was a 40-, 50-year-old guy, but he was like 29”. He also stated that Capone was in his 30s when he died, after which he commented on his portrayal.

Here is what he said: “You know Capone was bigger than life in the movies, but he wasn’t bigger than life with us. I mean, nobody really regarded him like that”. “You know,” he went, even my father said we chased him out of Brooklyn, and he went to Chicago.”

Franzese’s take provides a different perspective of Capone — one we are not used to seeing. It is also valuable because it comes from someone who was part of the mob and would have first-hand experience with Capone. Franzese’s father, now 103, was also a high-ranking member of the Colombo crime family with lots of information on the various mob bosses. It goes to show just how much he knew about Capone.

Who was Al Capone?

For those who might not know, Al Capone is one of America’s most infamous gangsters and businessmen who rose to power during the Prohibition era of the ’20s, reports the FBI. Occasionally referred to by his nickname scarface, Capone was the boss and co-founder of the Chicago Outfit.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to an immigrant family from Italy, he got his start in crime at a young age. In his teenage years, Capone joined the Five Point gang and worked with various New York gangs before eventually moving to Chicago to work for the notorious crime boss Johnny Torrio.

It was in Chicago where Capone made a name for himself, quickly rising the ranks in Torrio’s organization and eventually taking over the entire operation after Torrio retired. Capone ran the Chicago Outfit during the Prohibition era and went on to make a fortune from bootlegging alcohol and other illegal businesses.

Film and TV portrayals of Al Capone

Robert De Niro as Al Capone in The Untouchables | Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers via Youtube

Admittedly, Hollywood has made some of the greatest gangster movies ever. As mentioned earlier, Capone has been portrayed numerous times in film and TV. These films tell the stories of Capone’s life, his crimes, and how he ran the Chicago underworld.

One of the most famous portrayals was by Robert De Niro in the 1987 film The Untouchables. This film is based on the exploits of Treasury Agent Elliott Ness as he tries to take down Capone and end prohibition.

As IMDb reports, notable films and TV shows about Al Capone include Al Capone (1959), Capone (1975), Capone Behind Bars (1989), and Boardwalk Empire. They all give us a glimpse into the life of this notorious gangster.

The most recent depiction of Capone was by Tom Hardy in the 2020 film Capone. This film tells the story of Capone’s final days as he suffers dementia and tries to recall where he hid millions of dollars on one of his properties.

RELATED: A Mafia Hitman Once Claimed the Mob Planned to Kill Desi Arnaz