A Former NBA Star Will Appear in the ‘Power’ Universe

The Power Universe has had us in a chokehold since the original series debuted in 2014. The original show followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), trying to leave his life as a drug kingpin behind. However, he soon learned he could not outrun his past. The series has since spawned several spinoffs.

Now, former NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis is set to star in one of the shows.

Glen Davis | Dylan Buell/BIG3/Getty Image

A deep dive into the ‘Power’ Universe

When Power ended, Starz announced four spinoff series, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is juggling his life as a drug dealer and college student after murdering his father, Ghost. The series is set directly after the events of Power in NYC. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to Power. In the early ’90s in Queens, the show follows Ghost and Tommy’s mentor Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years.

Power Book IV: Force follows Ghost’s best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who leaves New York for Chicago. Finally, though it has not yet aired, Power Book V: Influence will chronicle Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) second run for New York governor.

Former NBA star Glen Davis will appear on a ‘Power’ spinoff

The Power Universe is no stranger to familiar faces. Mary J. Blige and Method Man have starring roles on Ghost, and rapper Kendrick Lamar even had a cameo in the original series. Now, former NBA star Glen Davis is slated to appear in one of the spinoffs.

He has already been seen in several other shows, including, Benched, Shameless, and The Lincoln Lawyer. Now the NBA Champion is hinting at his next role in the Power Universe. “I started acting because of comedy. I do stand-up comedy, so I was doing a comedy show in LA, and a woman that does casting and she booked my first job with Shameless,” Davis said on All The Smoke podcast. He continued,

“So, after Shameless, which was a great role and great opportunity because that shoe does so well, I got another opportunity with a show called Benched, which is another lawyer show. Then I had more opportunities with Lincoln Lawyer… They gave me a couple of lines, but just that little part book me another gig for Power.” He added that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hit him up for the role after seeing him on The Lincoln Lawyer. “They were like, bro, we got you; you’re going to be a character on Power. It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing, man. I was a theatre major in college… Entertainment is my thing and to do what I love again is really a blessing.”

Davis did not reveal which Power show he would be in, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Is ‘Power Book V: Influence’ still happening?

As the Power spinoffs continue to thrive on Starz, fans wonder what’s going on with Influence. Rashad Tate has been a major presence on Power Book II: Ghost, but the status of Influence seems to be up in the air.

“Who knows if you’re gonna see him pop up somewhere,” Tate told The Jasmine Brand. “The moment I know what’s happening, y’all will know what’s happening.”

Fans are hoping that the third season of Ghost will be a major gateway for Influence. After all, in season 2, fans watched Tate regain some of the political footings he’d lost in Power Season 6.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 1 of the Most Hated Characters on the Show Could Appear in More Spinoffs