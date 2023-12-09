Here's what a former royal employee has to say about the new allegations plaguing the Princess of Wales and other members of the Firm.

A recently released book has rocked the royal family by bringing about some unwanted headlines.

Endgame is by Omid Scobie who also authored the pro-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography Finding Freedom in which the duchess admitted to passing along information for. Over the years, Scobie has even been called Meghan’s “mouthpiece” which is another reason why many people believe the accusations in the latest book came directly from Harry’s wife.

Many royal watchers are referring to Endgame as just another example of the Sussexes’ war on the family they left years ago. Now someone who used to work for the royals is blasting the book saying it’s aimed to make the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) a “casualty.”

Princess Diana’s butler says he’s angry that Kate has become a ‘casualty’ in Sussexes’ war

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle meet members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and served as one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footmen. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. After they separated, Burrell stayed on the staff as the princess’s butler until her death in 1997.

The former Palace employee is one of the many people asking where else the information in Endgame could have come from besides Meghan or someone in the Sussexes’ camp.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo he questioned: “Where did [Scobie] get all the information from in the first place? I doubt very much that he has had an audience with the king.”

Burrell stated that he’s “furious” at how Kate has become a casualty of the grenades launched at the royals in the Sussexes’ war against the family saying: “How dare [Scobie] criticize [Kate] who has given up her life; a woman who has dedicated herself to the service of her country. How dare he pull the rug from underneath her feet. Kate has never put a foot wrong … As far as I’m concerned it’s a grenade that has been thrown into the middle of the family and it has casualties and Kate is one of them, despite doing nothing wrong. I am furious that he has attacked Kate.”

Kate Middleton attends an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace | Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images

Burrell also believes it’s “tragic” that the princess and other family members can’t respond to the “rubbish” put out in the book.

“The sadness is that [Kate] doesn’t have a voice to answer back, she has to take it and there are people out there who will believe this rubbish,” the ex-royal butler said. “I think this is tragic. It’s unbelievable that [the author] can get away with it and the royals don’t have a right to reply; they have to keep quiet and they have always done that.”

Burrell says Harry has ‘thrown everything given to him away’ and he can’t be forgiven

As for Harry, Burrell thinks what he’s done since quitting royal life is “unforgivable.”

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

He opined: “It’s unforgivable that Harry has grown up a prince in a royal household, given everything possible, gone to the best schools, and had the opportunities of a royal. He was taught by his father and mother what’s right and wrong, and he has flaunted all of that, it’s all thrown away.

“[Harry] is still a royal prince and has a responsibility. He should have a sense of decency towards his father and the people who are continuing on their dedicated path of serving this country and he should have respect. It seems to me that he doesn’t care anymore.”