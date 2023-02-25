Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Holds an Embarrassing Record Among All ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members

Lisa Rinna has always been the villain of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But new villain Diana Jenkins gave Rinna a run for her money. Jenkins was barely on RHOBH for a season but caused plenty of issues among the cast, and fans couldn’t stand her.

The former reality star currently holds an embarrassing record among all Real Housewives cast members.

Inside Diana Jenkins’s tumultuous time on ‘RHOBH’

Jenkins was introduced to the show as Rinna’s friend. Judging by her behavior throughout the 12th season of the hit reality show, birds of a feather do flock together. She joined the cast in 2021 and made her debut in 2022. She even announced she would be the new villain on the show, a statement she made true.

Jenkins has come under fire numerously for making racist remarks and butting heads unnecessarily with her cast mates. Her feud with costar Garcelle Beauvais, especially, began when Jenkins accused Beauvais of being guarded. But the TV host asked her costar to Google her if she wanted to know her.

Jenkins did so and posted a screenshot of the search saying she had more searches than Beauvais, who later joked about Jenkins misspelling her name. Jenkins then tried accusing the actor of “ridiculing” her miscarriage. Beauvais assured her that wasn’t the case as she had experienced three of her own.

Things went overboard when Beauvais’s son Jax became the subject of racist attacks online. Fans speculated that Jenkins might have purchased a bot farm to target young Jax. The star insisted that wasn’t the case and even tried suing. But her decision to speak only after the accusations were made, made fans suspicious.

As if her feud with Beauvais wasn’t enough, Jenkins also created unnecessary drama with Sutton Stracke. Despite Stracke’s attempt to mend the situation, Jenkins continued attacking Stracke and even made fun of the southern star’s miscarriage, despite her trying to accuse Beauvais of the same and playing the sympathy card.

Diana Jenkins might be the most hated Housewife

RHOBH and the Real Housewives franchise have had their fair share of villains. However, none has received as much ire from fans in such a short time as Jenkins, and her behavior might have even earned her an embarrassing record.

Since Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live is directly tied to the Real Housewives franchise, many of the cast members of the franchise usually appear on WWHL to discuss the season’s events. Cohen usually invites every cast member, even those he has had issues with [NeNe Leakes] and the least favorites among fans.

However, fans on Reddit noticed that Jenkins has never appeared on the show or even been invited. Some fans speculate that her behavior in Season 12, bad press, and unpopularity might have contributed to the issue. Jenkins also didn’t attend the reunion physically, and although Bravo claimed she was too sick with COVID to attend, some fans felt she wasn’t invited.

Garcelle Beauvais threw shade at Diana Jenkins

While on RHOBH, Jenkins commented on a fan page, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.” The star quickly got dragged on social media and apologized hours later, citing language barrier as a reason for the racially insensitive remarks. Beauvais, who then appeared on WWHL, called Jenkins “nuts” and “uneducated.”

This sent Jenkins over the edge writing in a now-deleted post, “Why don’t you tell the viewers how many millions I have given to your country [Haiti],” which made people angrier. Earlier this year, Jenkins confirmed to PEOPLE that she would not return to RHOBH due to her pregnancy.

“This pregnancy is considered high-risk, and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of RHOBH,” she wrote in part. Jenkins thanked Bravo for their support and promised to take her fans on her journey.