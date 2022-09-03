Former ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is the Cover Star of a Notable LGBTQ Magazine

The Real Housewives franchise requires its cast members to pack on the drama, and boy, do they. Bravo fans tune in to see their favorite franchisees engage in betrayal, scandal, and phony friendships.

During her time on The Real Housewives of Orange Country, Braunwyn Windham-Burke provided fans with her fair share of drama. She also became the first LGBTQ member of the franchise. Now, she is the cover star of a notable LGBTQ magazine.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke left ‘RHOC’ in 2021

Reality TV star Braunwyn Windham-Burke at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Windham-Burke joined RHOC in 2019 during its 14th season and almost immediately polarized fans as expected of any housewife. Windham-Burke’s major storylines included her open admission to being an alcoholic and her sexuality.

The star made history when she came out, becoming the first housewife to do so. She also talked about her struggle with alcoholism and even credited Below Deck Med Captain Sandy Yawn and an RHOC producer for helping her recover. However, she and some of her costars didn’t get along very well.

She and Kelly Dodd especially always had an iffy relationship. They weren’t best friends, but they always remained cordial. However, at the turn of Season 15, things changed, and Windham-Burke found herself almost alone as many of her costars began distrusting her.

Dodd even came out publicly to call Windham-Burke on her alcoholism storyline. The RHOC alum told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she believed her co-star was faking her sobriety story for views and possibly her own show.

Another alum Heather Dubrow seemed to share an almost similar sentiment on a different issue. Dubrow believed that Windham-Burke called the paparazzi on herself to distribute photos of her and her girlfriend for publicity.

Dubrow clarified, “There are no paparazzi in Orange Country. You have to call them.” Windham-Burke left the show in 2021 after two seasons, living part-time in New York for “some pretty amazing opportunities.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the cover star of ‘Out Traveler’

After becoming one of the most notorious women on reality TV, #RHOC star @Braunwyn Windham-Burke is brimming with excitement over dating, travel, and "embracing every beautiful part of this coming out experience later in life."



Read more: https://t.co/dbkp7qfcDE pic.twitter.com/bwfK5uHCAL — OutTraveler (@OutTraveler) August 17, 2022

Windham-Burke has been in a few relationships since she came out on RHOC. Although she separated from her husband and broke up with her girlfriend, Victoria Brito, Windham-Burke has flourished.

The former RHOC star recently graced the cover of Out Traveler, a gay and lesbian travel magazine that covers a wide array of LGBTQ travel topics. She told the outlet about her plans to embark on trips to Scotland, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, to name a few.

Windham-Burke shut down myths that claim she is materialistic. “I like clothes and shoes and jewelry, but none of that has ever appealed to me,” she said. The star told the publication that she feels more comfortable in a pair of flip-flops than in designer dresses and heels. Windham-Burke was also named the grand marshal at the annual OC Pride event.

What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s net worth?

Revisiting this truly beautiful #RHOC scene where Braunwyn Windham-Burke encouraged her son's drag dreams and am in tears because the family not only showers Jacob with unconditional support but hypes him the fuck up. MORE OF THIS! pic.twitter.com/WHXquTvH58 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 3, 2020

Windham-Burke told Out Traveler that she has two homes, one in Newport Beach and another in New York City. The star said she’s still trying to figure out a way to mesh her bi-coastal lifestyle into one as she feels she lives a double life commuting between her two homes.

The star teased a project she is working on, saying she plans to return to TV. However, Windham-Burke‘s top priorities remain her children and traveling. With her net worth, she can easily travel to any location she desires.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Windham-Burke is worth $3 million. Her estranged husband, Sean Burke, is the founding member and President of a tech collaboration center called Channelstars.

