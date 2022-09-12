What Is Former ‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Net Worth?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, known for her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is one of the most followed Bravo housewives, with about 1.1 million followers on Instagram. It’s not hard to see why considering her boisterous personality and willingness to speak her mind. Many fans of the show still ask, “What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s net worth?”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s time on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ was filled with strife

Windham-Burke joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 14th season. One of the newest housewives, she joined in 2019 and quickly stirred up drama, particularly with Gina Kirschenheiter. The two fell out after Gina spread rumors that Windham-Burke’s husband had sent her a creepy text after a night of drinking at a party.

While on RHOC, Windham-Burke led many storylines, including the fake pregnancy storyline, where she dragged in the producers. In this particular event, Windham-Burke was in touch with production. She called them and informed them that Shannon, a co-star on the show, would think she was pregnant after suddenly quitting drinking despite doing shots together in the past.

In season 15, Windham-Burke also opened up about her struggle with alcoholism and has since shared her sobriety journey. After 30 days of sobriety, she felt like relapsing and would have, were it not for receiving help and advice from production and Captain Sandy of Below Deck. In the same season, she also came out as a lesbian. This caused quite a stir and, according to her, led to homophobic experiences from some fellow RHOC stars.

Windham-Burke left RHOC after Season 15. In 2020, after two seasons on RHOC, she was let go by Bravo. Windham-Burke disclosed that she was fired three days prior, despite her desire to showcase her life after sobriety. She revealed she felt hurt by the decision and claimed that Bravo didn’t care about her mental health.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Windham-Burke is worth $3 million. This financial success is primarily thanks to her time on RHOC and other ventures she’s pursued, including a mommy blog she continues to maintain. Windham-Burke has also been open about her bi-coastal lifestyle, spending time in LA and New York City. She often posts photos of herself living it up in luxury hotels and restaurants.

Sean Burke, Windham-Burke’s husband of 20 years, is also quite successful in his own right. He is a successful businessman and President of Channelstars, a leading tech collaboration center in Newport Beach. With such success, the pair led an extravagant lifestyle.

Despite designer clothes and expensive trips, Windham-Burke revealed to Out Traveler that she is most comfortable in a pair of flip-flops. Perhaps this down-to-earth personality makes her relatable to fans.

Last year, Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris broke up. The two started dating when Windham-Burke revealed she was lesbian.

What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke up to now?

Since leaving RHOC, Windham-Burke has kept herself busy with various projects. She recently teased a new TV show she’s working on, saying it’s coming soon. She was also recently featured on the cover of Out Traveler.

In the accompanying interview, she spoke about her experience coming out as gay and how it’s changed her life. She also spoke about her commitment to LGBTQ rights and how she wants to use her platform to help others. One of the ways she’s done involved serving as the grand marshal at the Orange County Pride parade, which she led on June 13, according to Instinct Magazine.

It is clear that Windham-Burke is a woman with many passions, and she is not afraid to pursue them. Whether it’s her work with the LGBTQ community or her new TV show, she always has something new. With a net worth of $3 million, she is certainly doing something right.

