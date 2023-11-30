Here's what someone who worked for the royals has to say about the latest attacks on the monarchy and what the Princess of Wales has that the Duchess of Sussex lacks.

The release of a new book has brought about fresh claims and attacks against Britain’s royal family. Many royal watchers and commentators are blasting the book as just another form of bullying a family that can’t publicly defend itself. Some also believe the content in it is coming straight from Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as their feud with the duke’s relatives continues.

Now, a former Palace employee is weighing in and claiming that the Duchess of Sussex wants the attacks on the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) to keep coming because she doesn’t have what Kate does and that’s a hard pill for her to swallow.

Former Palace staffer claims knowing what Kate has is hard for Meghan to swallow

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and served as Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. When they separated, Burrell served as Diana’s butler and looked after her and her sons until the princess’s death. He blasted the new book titled Endgame by Omid Scobie, who co-authored the Sussex-friendly biography Finding Freedom.

“Here we go again because this information from this book is obviously coming from close sources to Harry and Meghan and you have to remember they’re no longer part of the royal family: They’re celebrities,” Burrell told GB News. “But their only USP is royal gossip, and whilst they can spin some more royal gossip and pull the carpet from under other members of the royal family then they’re relevant. This isn’t the end game, absolutely not.”

Burrell claimed that the Princess of Wales has something Meghan doesn’t and opined that “must be a bitter pill for the duchess to swallow.”

“Kate hasn’t put a foot wrong and Kate has something which Meghan doesn’t have — class. And class is timeless,” he said. “Kate doesn’t have to answer back. She just has to keep doing what she’s doing because she’s doing it perfectly. You can see our king and queen in waiting doing exactly what we want them to do. They are going to be sat on the throne one day. Harry and Meghan aren’t and that must be a very bitter pill to swallow, knowing that Kate will have everything at her disposal and she has a wonderful family and a loving husband beside her, and that must rankle.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Burrell believes the Sussexes left because Meghan didn’t want to be ‘supporting actress’

Burrell also gave his take on why Meghan and Harry really left the family and moved across the pond.

According to Diana’s former butler, it was “because [Meghan] didn’t want it. She didn’t want to be an also-ran. She didn’t want to be a supporting actress. She wants to be a star. That’s the real reason why they left for America.”

He added: “I wish them well, but leave our royal family alone.”