Jenelle Evans is breathing a sigh of relief after her son, Jace Evans, was found safe after running away. The situation developed on August 15, but the issue was resolved without incident. Jace was returned to his mother after a short stint on the run. The former Teen Mom 2 star issued a statement about the situation. In several social media musings, she insisted Jace’s brief disappearance has nothing to do with her current marital problems.

Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace Evans, went missing on Aug. 15

According to TMZ, the teen wasn’t missing for too long. Jace Evans, 14, was last seen around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 15. According to a police report, Jace was seen leaving school. He was located safely and returned to his parent the same day.

Evans’ manager issued a statement to the public after Jace was located. He told TMZ, “Jace has been found and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family. Thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department and to everyone else for their concerns.” Evans also stated that Jace did not return home after school because his phone was taken away from him for prior bad behavior. She did not elaborate but insisted nothing serious had happened before the teen’s runaway attempt.

Evans later took to Facebook to attempt to clear up rumors. She told her social media followers that her son wasn’t found because of his Snapchat activity. She asked her followers to give him privacy and did not further delve into why he decided to leave.

Jenelle was granted full custody of Jace in March

While Jenelle Evans insists her teenage son was not acting out because of upheaval in his life, the 14-year-old has had plenty of that. For the first 13 years of his life, Jace lived primarily with Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother. She raised the boy for most of his childhood while Jenelle attempted to work out her issues.

Over the years, Jenelle launched several attempts to gain custody of her eldest child. Her final attempt was successful. In March 2023, Barbara Evans agreed to relinquish custody of Jace so he could live with his mother full-time. Evans celebrated the event on Facebook, noting that she was finally getting her happy ending.

There is also trouble in Jenelle Evans’ marriage. The former Teen Mom 2 star has taken to social media multiple times to discuss the inner workings of her marriage. The most recent negative posts were shared just days before Jace failed to turn up after school.

Barbara also briefly had custody of Jenelle’s youngest child, Ensley Eason. Ensley was placed in the care of the elder Evans after she was removed from her mother’s home when Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog.

Jenelle Evans and Kaiser Griffith | Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Evans’ middle child, Kaiser Griffith, was briefly placed with his father, Nathan Griffith, for the same reason. Custody was returned to Evans when the court case was settled. Nathan Griffith has had several significant legal issues in recent months. He was arrested in Las Vegas in July for battery by strangulation. According to People, Griffith attacked his sister after he had spent time in her home, drinking heavily.