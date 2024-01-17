Jenelle Evans has compared herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard,and social media followers can't figure out what the former reality TV star is thinking. Barbara Evans remains quiet.

Jenelle Evans is back at it on social media again. In recent months, the former Teen Mom 2 star has made headlines for child custody issues and her husband’s criminal behavior. While her son, Jace Evans, is being moved around in the foster care system, Jenelle is trying to compare herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. She is on a smear campaign against her mother, Barbara Evans, and followers are calling her out in the comments. Still, she’s doubling down on her claims that she’s suffered the same type of childhood abuse as Blanchard.

Jenelle Evans compared herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard earlier this week

Jenelle Evans has again taken aim at her mother, Barbara Evans. Her current accusations are among the most serious she’s ever made. In a Facebook comment, Jenelle claimed that her mother was just like Dee Dee Blanchard and that she was just like Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Jenelle, who has seemingly honed in on Gypsy Rose’s story, was roasted by fans in the comments, but she’s still doubling down on the accusations.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard made headlines this week following her release from prison. The 32-year-old spent eight years behind bars for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn hatched a plan to kill Dee Dee. The goal was to help Gypsy Rose escape her mother’s abuse.

For years, Dee Dee Blanchard subjected Gypsy Rose to a myriad of medical treatments for diseases and illnesses she did not have. Dee Dee also physically abused the then 20-something, whom she tried to pass off as a young teen, to keep her compliant. Gypsy Rose was paroled after more than eight years behind bars. She was sentenced to 10. Godejohn is serving a life sentence.

She has continued to make accusations against Barbara Evans on social media

Jenelle was not deterred by her Facebook followers calling her out for comparing herself to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. On Jan. 17, she took to Instagram to make more statements suggesting that her mother, Barbara, was just like Dee Dee Blanchard.

In a series of Instagram stories, the mother of three and former reality TV star claimed her mother subjected her and her siblings to medical treatments and medications they did not need. She went on to allege Barbara “sedated” her siblings and had them hospitalized unnecessarily. She continued in her stories, claiming that the “pattern” was still repeating itself inside her family.

A gag order currently prevents Jenelle from discussing her eldest son publicly. Despite the gag order, followers believe she is referring to the teen when she alleges the “pattern” is repeating itself. Followers took to Reddit to lambast Jenelle for her continued vitriol toward her mother.

Barbara Evans remains quiet

While Jenelle is busy talking trash about her mother, Barbara has opted to stay quiet. Barbara was a regular fixture on Teen Mom 2 because she maintained custody of Jace Evans for most of his young life. Still, she retreated from the spotlight following Jenelle’s ousting from the show.

Barbara Evans | MTV/YouTube

Related Jenelle Evans Vows to Expose Those Who Have Disrespected Her as David Eason Faces Upgraded Child Abuse Charges

Barbara occasionally speaks to the media but has largely remained off social media in recent years. Her last Instagram post came in 2021, and she’s only spoken to media outlets a handful of times since then. She was thrust back into headlines this year when she regained custody of Jace following reports that David Eason had assaulted him. Jace has since been moved to a new location. David Eason faces a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor child abuse charge in connection with the incident.