Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Ex Mackenzie Is Granted a Temporary Restraining Order Against Him Amid Divorce

Mackenzie Edwards is making her split with Ryan Edwards as official as she possibly can. On February 27, the mom-of-three filed for divorce from the former reality TV star. This comes after nearly six years of marriage for the couple, who were often featured on Teen Mom OG, prior to being fired from the show. The couple met at the gym back in 2016 and quickly married in 2017. They also share two children together, Jagger (who was born in 2017) and Stella (who they welcomed in 2020.) Ryan also shares an older son, Bentley Edwards, with Maci Bookout. Now, the pair is officially calling it quits. In addition to filing for divorce, Mackenzie has also been granted a temporary restraining order.

Teen Mom OG Logo | MTV

What is a temporary restraining order?

According to court documents, Mackenzie filed a restraining order against Ryan on the grounds of alleged domestic violence. According to information provided by the New Jersey Courts, domestic violence encompasses crimes committed by people who are currently or were formerly in a romantic relationship, in a family, or cohabitating together. A restraining order is a protective order that can prevent the protected person from being contacted by and/or in the vicinity of the person who they have filed the restraining order against.

Getting a permanent restraining order can often be a long process. However, a temporary restraining order can sometimes help to provide emergency protection in a speedier capacity. This order stays in effect until such a time that both parties can appear in front of a judge. It is then that the judge can determine whether or not to make the temporary restraining order permanent. Thus, Ryan is not allowed contact with Mackenzie until they both can appear in court.

Why did Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards, file a restraining order?

But what prompted Mackenzie to file for a restraining order against Ryan? According to court documents that The Sun obtained, Mackenzie alleged that she experienced physical violence at the hands of her husband. In a harrowing account, Mackenzie alleged that Ryan held her by the neck and threw her down the hall. She also accused her husband of holding a knife to her back and threatening her life. The mom of three also shared that when she tried to leave with her three kids, Ryan prevented her by throwing her down and throwing menthol nicotine in her eyes.

Ryan has already been arrested for allegedly violating the protective order

It seems that Ryan has allegedly already violated the temporary restraining order that his wife has against him. On March 1, The Sheriff’s Office of Hamilton County issued a press release about the former Teen Mom OG alum. According to the press release, Ryan was taken into custody that same afternoon on the charges of stalking and violating an order of protection. This arrest came less than a month after Ryan was previously arrested on February 9 for a whole host of alleged charges. Hopefully, Mackenzie and her kids are doing as OK as they can be amid this difficult time for their family.