Ryan Edwards will be living in a halfway house instead of a prison sell after a judge furloughed his year-long sentence so he could attend a rehabilitation program.

Ryan Edwards found himself in serious legal trouble in April 2023. Tennessee police arrested Edwards after they found him unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle. They discovered drugs in the vehicle. The arrest capped off a chaotic two months for the father of Maci Bookout’s oldest child, Bentley Edwards. The troubled former Teen Mom star has been in and out of legal trouble for years. Most of his charges have been related to drug use in some way. Now, with his most recent legal problems, Edwards is being given another chance. A just has ordered him to live in a halfway house where he will continue with a treatment plan.

What were the charges against Ryan Edwards in 2023?

Ryan Edwards’ 2023 didn’t get off to a great start. In February, Mackenzie Standiffer filed for divorce. The local police department granted her an order of protection against Edwards. The duo wed in 2017. He was arrested the same month for harassment. He was also booked on a drug possession charge.

In March, Chattanooga police arrested Edwards again for violating the terms of the order of protection. The following month, police found Edwards unresponsive behind the wheel of his truck, which had rolled into a ditch. The truck was still in drive. According to Us Weekly, emergency responders used Narcan to revive Edwards. Narcan is a medication that reserves the effects of an opioid overdose. Edwards was initially sentenced to serve almost a year behind bars, but the courts approved an alternative plan in July.

A judge furloughed Ryan Edwards’ original sentence if he agreed to go to rehab and live in a halfway house

Ryan Edwards’ most recent rehab stint came after a judge furloughed his original sentence if he agreed to enter a residential treatment facility. According to court documents, Judge Gary Starnes sentenced Edwards to 11 months and 29 days behind bars in April 2023. The courts released him from lockup to move into a residential rehabilitation facility on July 18.

After completing the 28-day residential program, he returned to court. According to the U.S. Sun, Judge Gary Starnes still presides over the case and has ordered Ryan Edwards to enter a halfway house after getting a positive progress report from the court-mandated rehab center. The sober living facility is connected to the rehab center where he has spent the last 28 days. The facility offers treatment for up to two years. It is unclear if he’ll live in the facility for all two years of the program.

How old are Ryan Edwards’ children?

Edwards is the father of three children and served as a stepfather to Standiffer’s eldest child. His oldest child is Bentley Edwards. The network featured Maci and Ryan’s story on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Bentley was born in October 2008.

Mackenzie Standiffer | MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

Edwards married Standiffer in 2017; she brought her son, Hudson Stephens, into the marriage. Mackenzie welcomed Hudson with her first husband in 2014. The pair divorced in 2016. Jagger Edwards, Ryan, and Mackenzie’s first child together, was born in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Stella Edwards, two years later.

While Mackenzie initially had an order of protection against Edwards, she is facilitating phone contact between Edwards and the two children they share, according to several reports. There is no word on whether visitations will take place while Ryan Edwards resides in the halfway house. Edwards and Bentley have a strained relationship.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.