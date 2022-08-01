Francia Raisa Joked That She Hates Bestie Selena Gomez Sometimes

Best friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez certainly know how to have fun together. Though there have been ongoing feud rumors about the pair for years, they continue to prove that they’re as thick as thieves. The two recently spent some time together and created a cute video for their millions of fans.

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship extends back many years. And while Gomez has had plenty of famous friends throughout the course of her career, her bond with the How I Met Your Father star is particularly special. In fact, Gomez credits Raisa for saving her life. Back in 2017, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that Raisa donated a kidney to her.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez penned in a heartfelt Instagram post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Of course, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wasn’t the only one who spoke about her kidney donation. Raisa also spoke out about the experience from her perspective. “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” she wrote.

The ‘How I Met Your Father’ star had to change her diet after donating a kidney

Five years later, both women seem to be in good health and good spirits. However, the Grownish alum admits that she’s had to adjust her diet after donating a kidney to Gomez. In an interview with Yahoo Life, Raisa got candid about her new eating habits.

“Because I have one kidney functioning, and it acts as a filter to my body, I can’t consume as much protein,” Raisa shared. “I eat a lot — I know I’m skinny, but I chow down — so that was a very huge concern for me when I talked to the doctor. I just have to monitor that. And I have to drink at least two to three liters of water a day. I can feel the difference if I don’t. I get nauseous when I get dehydrated, and it’s just not good. I feel clammy.”

Raisa joked that she hates Gomez sometimes

But Raisa’s sacrifice seems to be well worth it, given that her best friend is healthy. The pair recently set the Internet abuzz after they participated in a TikTok challenge together. In the challenge called “he’s a 10, but…” the pair tried to come up with character traits that would render a man unattractive despite him being aesthetically pleasing.

“He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend,” Gomez shared. Raisa was quick to reply to Gomez’s statement. “I hate her too sometimes,” she replied referring to Gomez. For her part, Gomez seemed to enjoy the joke and laughed good-naturedly. “Honestly, fair enough,” she said, utilizing her dry humor.

The best friends have matching tattoos

All jokes aside, the besties seem to be in a great place. Back in 2019, Gomez revealed to Capital FM, that she and Raisa had gotten matching tattoos together. “I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant, and I did that with the girl who gave me her kidney,” Gomez shared about one of her newest tattoos at the time. Clearly, the actors have a rare bond that seems to only deepen with time.

