Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez Want to Switch Places on ‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Have you ever thought about switching places with your best friend for a day? Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have, in a way. The longtime besties both currently star on Hulu comedies — Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building and Francia Raisa on How I Met Your Father. Naturally, many fans have wondered about the possibility of Gomez and Raisa appearing on each other’s shows. As Raisa shared in a recent interview, the idea has come up between them, as well. Here’s what she said.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have been best friends for years

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship goes back to their childhood. They met during a Disney/ABC Family hospital visit in 2008 and instantly connected. At the time, Gomez starred in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, while Raisa starred in ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The actors have been close ever since, often sharing stories of how they support each other and spend time together.

Raisa and Gomez are bonded for life, but not just because of their close friendship. In 2017, Raisa saved Gomez’s life by donating her kidney when the Disney star was diagnosed with lupus.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In the years following the transplant, rumors circulated that Gomez and Raisa had a falling out and were no longer friends. However, they put those rumors to rest last month by sharing a TikTok together in which Raisa joked that she “hated” Gomez.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez want to guest star on each other’s shows, ‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Now that Raisa and Gomez have confirmed they’re still close, will fans see them together on Hulu? In an interview with Decider, Raisa addressed the possibility of her and Gomez guest-starring on each other’s shows. Gomez plays Mabel Mora on Only Murders, a murder mystery-comedy about an unlikely podcast trio that solves murder cases in their apartment building. Meanwhile, Raisa plays Valentina on HIMYF, the spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.

According to Raisa, she and Gomez have talked about doing a “switcheroo.”

“[Selena] and I have dabbled on it,” she said. “So let’s see if it comes true. I don’t know. I mean, we definitely have wanted to work together before and, you know, we both talked about being on comedies on Hulu, how fun that is, and to do a little switcheroo would be a moment, wouldn’t it? Let the people talk.”

Guest stars are not out of the ordinary for either show. Only Murders in the Building has brought in several celebrities to play characters or themselves, like Sting and Amy Schumer. Meanwhile, How I Met Your Father featured Cobie Smulders in season 1 after she starred in the original series.

What we know about ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Thankfully, both shows have plenty of time to work on Raisa’s and Gomez’s guest appearances. Hulu renewed How I Met Your Father for a super-sized second season back in February, and filming is now underway. Meanwhile, Hulu gave Only Murders in the Building a third season shortly after season 2 premiered. The second season finale premiered on Aug. 23.

Neither show has a release date for their upcoming season just yet. In the meantime, though, How I Met Your Father Season 1 and Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

