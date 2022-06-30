French Montana Defends Kardashian Sisters Over ‘Kardashian Curse’

Khloé Kardashian has had quite a few public romances. From her marriage to Lamar Odom to her cheating-filled relationship with Tristan Thompson, she’s been through it all. After her split from Odom, she dated rapper French Montana. Montana and Khloé have maintained a cordial relationship, and he recently spoke out against the notion that any man who dates a woman in the Kardashian family will suffer in their career.

French Montana and Khloe Kardashian | Denise Truscello/WireImage

French Montana says there is no Kardashian curse and opens up about dating someone that famous

Montana recently released a song that hinted at him feeling as if he “escaped” the alleged Kardashian Curse. In his single “Alcatraz,” he rapped: “I feel like Ye through the car crash / Feel like Ye ’cause me and Ye killed the curse from the Kardashians.” But he insists his lyrics were misconstrued.

“I was basically saying it like, you know, there is no curse. That’s why I’m still doing my thing. I think that’s what I was saying in the song. I was like ‘there is no curse, so I’m doing my thing,’” he said in a recent interview, per The Jasmine Brand.

Source: YouTube

He says what people may view as a curse is simply heightened media attention due to the family’s fame. “I just feel like, when you go out with them, or have a relationship with them or anybody at they caliber, I feel like that, you know, the media start picking up on your relationship life and forget about your, you know, your talent life,” he explained.

He continued: “It overshadows everything. You become this reality star, well that’s not really the goal. You know what I’m saying? You could be playing basketball, you could be doing whatever it is. It takes away from your game when they be like ‘yo, this guy is now, this-’ cause he go out with ‘this, this’ you know what I’m saying? So that label just changed.”

He previously gushed over his relationship with Khloé Kardashian

Montana was featured on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when he dated Khloé. Despite their split, he has nothing but kind words about the Good American founder. He told Haute Living in a 2019 interview: “I feel like we had a real dope relationship — there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he revealed to the outlet; adding that the “love” he shared with Khloé “was real.”

“When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that,” he added. “Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

The pair’s romance was short

Montana and Khloé dated for about a year before their breakup in December 2014. At the time, Khloé was still legally married to Lamar Odom. She admitted at times to still having lingering feelings for Odom but was forced to file for divorce and try and move on due to Odom’s substance abuse. Khloé credited Montana for being a good friend and patient with her during that time.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Reveals If He Was Surprised By Khloé Kardashian’s Divorce Filing