‘Friends’ Rachel and Ross Romantic Connection to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked fans with the news they tied the knot on Saturday, July 16. A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas was the destination wedding spot where dozens of celebrities have married. However, the celebrity A-Listers also share a special connection with two A-list television characters, Friends Rachel Greene and Ross Gellar, who sealed the deal in Las Vegas in an unforgettable season 5 finale of the NBC series.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez chose A Little White Wedding Chapel to become man and wife

Lopez, in her official newsletter called “On the J.Lo,” subsequently wrote that she and Affleck chose A Little White Wedding Chapel to become man and wife.

CNN reported the multi-hyphenate shared intimate details of the couple’s special day.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes and let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show that cost extra, and he was in bed).

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s connection to ‘Friends’ Ross and Rachel

During the season 5 finale of Friends, Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston) had a drunken wedding ceremony during a Las Vegas trip.

Their destination? A Little White Wedding Chapel, the same place where Lopez and Affleck said, “I do.”

Ross and Rachel drunkenly tied the knot during the keystone 1999 episode during an impromptu ceremony.

The scenario was a classic Friends plot point.

Rachel fell asleep on Ross’s shoulder on the plane to Las Vegas.

Ross drew a beard and mustache on her face with a pen. Additionally, Rachel retaliated by doodling cat whiskers in permanent marker on Ross’ face, and the two drank to excess.

However, it wasn’t until Monica and Chandler decided to elope that fans saw the result of Rachel and Ross’ drunken escapades. After getting married, the two stumbled out of a room at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Not surprisingly, Monica and Chandler rethink their decision to tie the knot.

After Ross and Rachel realize what they’ve done, he admits he doesn’t want a third failed marriage. However, Rachel pressed for an annulment.

Subsequently, the pair later went in front of a judge to officially get their marriage annulled. Rachel and Ross were forced to divorce after their petition was rejected.

What other television shows featured the chapel where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married?

A Little White Chapel’s official website shared an extensive list of television series where their venue has been featured.

These include The Bachelor, Prime Time Country, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous, Entertainment Tonight, and Good Morning America.

The chapel’s also featured on The Home Show, Inside Edition, and Maury Povich. Sally Jessy Raphael, Geraldo, The Today Show, Discovery Channel, Coronation Street, and Jay Leno’s Garage.

