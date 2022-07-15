‘Full House’: Dave Coulier Sorta Confirms if He’s the Mystery Man in Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

Former Full House star Dave Coulier sorta confirmed the answer to one of music’s greatest mysteries. In an interview for the SiriusXM show Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Coulier set the record straight on his relationship with singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette, and if he is the mystery man she set her sights on in the legendary alternative song “You Oughta Know.”

‘You Oughta Know’ skyrocketed Alanis Morissette’s career

“You Oughta Know” was the first single released off of Morissette’s third studio album, Jagged Little Pill.

Before Jagged Little Pill, the singer and songwriter released two records in her native Canada; Alanis (1991) and Now Is The Time (1992). Jagged was her first international release.

The song “You Oughta Know” delivers an angry message from a scorned ex-girlfriend directed at her former lover.

Morissette has confirmed that “You Oughta Know” is about a specific person.

However, she has left their identity a mystery since the song’s release.

This ambiguity regarding the man’s identity depicted in the tune has sparked many rumors in the 27 years since it was released.

The men on fans’ radars include Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Friends star Matt LeBlanc, one of the singer’s early producers, and Coulier.

Dave Coulier sorta admitted if he’s the man in question of ‘You Oughta Know’

In an interview for the SiriusXM show Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Coulier appeared to set the record straight, kinda.

“I’m driving in Detroit, and I’ve got my radio on, and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio. And I’m like, wow, this is a cool hook,” Coulier recalled.

“Then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record.”

“And then I was listening to the lyrics going, “Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy,'” he added.

Coulier admitted that years later, he and Morrissette reconnected and that she “couldn’t have been sweeter.”

However, when pressed by Coulier as to how to respond when people asked him about their relationship, Morissette told him, “you can say whatever you want.”

Dave Coulier still speaks fondly of Alanis Morissette

Despite a relationship that didn’t work out and reportedly being the inspiration for one of the most anthemic revenge songs in music history, Coulier speaks fondly of his friendship with Morissette.

“I’ll tell you the kind of person she is,” the actor explained.

“When my sister Sharon was dying of cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being she is,” Coulier shared.

“I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely.”

“You Oughta Know” was one of the cornerstone songs of the 2019-2020 Broadway season via the musical Jagged Little Pill. The show, featuring music from the album, garnered 15 nominations and two wins.

Thus far, Jagged Little Pill has sold over 33 million albums.

