‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Recalled the Moment He Realized He’d Likely Inspired Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

It’s no secret that Full House actor Dave Coulier was likely the inspiration for some of the lines on Alanis Morissette‘s debut album, Jagged Little Pill. But he recently revealed how he responded once he had the realization himself. How did he react to his notion that “You Oughta Know” might be about him?

Dave Coulier bought Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ after hearing ‘You Oughta Know’

Coulier talked about his relationship with Morissette on SiriusXM Faction Talk’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts. “It was what it was,” he shared. “We dated, and she was writing all that Jagged Little Pill stuff.”

He added he never saw the “angry white girl” people have “coined her as” and said she was “super intelligent” and “super talented” on top of being funny and sweet.

According to Coulier, he heard Morissette’s song, “You Oughta Know,” on the radio while he was driving. “I’m like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record,” he recalled.

Then things started to sound a little too familiar. Coulier said, “… I was listening to the lyrics going, “Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy.”

So, he bought the album, parked his car, and listened. And he found “there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that [they] had talked about.”

Dave Coulier thinks he inspired lyrics in more than 1 Alanis Morissette song

Coulier said “You Oughta Know” wasn’t the only song on the iconic album Jagged Little Pill with lyrics he was sure were about him. For instance, he recalled how he would tell Morissette to “dead fish” him before they would give each other a “dead fish handshake.”

In her song “Right Through You,” Morissette sings, “Your shake is like a fish/You pat me on the head/You took me out to wine dine 69 me/But didn’t hear a damn word I said.”

Coulier only specified that the “your shake is like a fish” lyric was likely about him. But he did say that he came to the conclusion he thought he might have hurt her, based on the album and some thoughtful reflection.

Despite the perceived anger, the two eventually reconnected and Coulier said Morissette “couldn’t have been sweeter” to him.

Alanis Morissette said ‘about six people’ have taken credit as the ‘You Oughta Know’ mystery man, and she’s not revealing

Morissette addressed the rumors about her hit song on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Cohen asked if she would ever spill the beans on who inspired her to write the song, and she said she wasn’t revealing anything.

“I am intrigued at the thought — or at the fact — that more than one person has taken credit for it. I’m thinking, I don’t know if you want to take credit for being the person I wrote ‘You Oughta Know’ about,” she added. According to Morissette, there have been “about six people who’ve taken credit for it.”

“I just think: If you’re going to take credit for a song where I’m singing about someone being a douche or an a**hole, you might not want to say, ‘Hey! That’s me!'” she concluded.

