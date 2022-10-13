Full House’s John Stamos Admits a ‘Piece of Me Is Gone’ After Bob Saget Died

Several months have passed since Bob Saget died, and Full House co-star and close friend John Stamos will never be the same. He recently revealed that a piece of him is gone and will never return.

Stamos recalled how generous and beloved Saget was, but admitted he was surprised to realize how widely and deeply loved his friend was, which was heartbreaking to Stamos because he didn’t realize it while Saget was alive.

John said a ‘piece of me is gone’ after Bob Saget’s death

Stamos pointed out that he needs to continue to tell stories about Saget and keep his memory and footprint alive.

John Stamos and Bob Saget | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Like you have to keep talking about it,” he said on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast. “You have to keep going with their legacy, telling stories about ’em. And I seem to be doing a lot of … ‘Cause it’s still only been, you know, seven, eight months. And I do believe you have to like take the hit. Take it. Boom. Let it hit you. Deal with it. Let it kinda go out. But a piece of me is gone. It’s the same with my parents. And it is never coming back.

Bob Saget had a ‘tsunami of love’ coming towards him, John Stamos recalled

While on tour, Saget died suddenly in his hotel room at age 65. Stamos reflected on the loss. “Talk about dying with generosity, Bob Saget,” Stamos said.

“When he died, as you know, he had a tsunami of love that came towards him,” Stamos added. “And one of the most heartbreaking things for me was that he didn’t know how loved he was. He was very secure, you know, as all of us are. But I just wish he could, maybe he’s watching, know how loved he was and how many people’s lives he touched. I mean, every day I have someone come, ‘You know, Bob saved my sister,’ or this, ‘Bob did that.'”

What did losing Bob Saget teach John Stamos?

Losing Saget was also a lesson for Stamos who said we should all live for today and embrace those around us. “I mean, not only has it reassured me that to honor him is to tell everybody that you love, that you care about them, that you’re proud of them,” he said.

“Because tomorrow’s never promised,” Stamos said. “He was that way. He left nothing on the table. When he loved you, you knew it. And everyone around him knew it. That’s one thing. And he died in January, I think. We started up the second season of the show Big Shot a few months later. And I pitched the story about my character losing a friend, a mentor.”

Saget’s death left Stamos thinking about his own legacy. “And he dies, and all this nice stuff is said about him. And then I’m going, ‘What about my legacy? What am I leaving behind? What have I done in this world?’ And at the end, the girls bring around all these people and they tell me what my character meant to them and how I touched their lives. It was a beautiful, beautiful tribute story to Bob,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Says Bob Saget ‘Was The Most Insecure Person I’ve Ever Met In My Life’