‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Is Married! Find out Which Castmates Attended the Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin married her boyfriend of five years, Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony on July 30. As they made their relationship official, Sweetin, whose career began on ABC’s Full House, and Wasilewski celebrated with 50 guests, including several of the actor’s longtime co-stars.

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski | Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski became engaged in January 2022

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” said Sweetin, 40, after her engagement to Wasilewski in January. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Sweetin showed off her stunning ring from Wasilewski in a Jan. 17 Instagram post.

Sweetin’s engagement ring is a marquise cut diamond surrounded by a halo of round diamonds and a series of stones along the band.

The actor shared the following quote by Maya Angelou with her engagement announcement.

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine”

Sweetin followed that quote with the following declaration of love for her new fiance.

“I love you, Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life ahead for us,” the actor wrote.

Jodie Sweetin wed Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony attended by several ‘Fuller House’ co-stars

John Stamos, Candance Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin | Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Just 50 people feted Sweetin and Wasilewski at a private home in Malibu.

According to People Magazine, the actor wed her social worker fiance in front of her Fuller House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber.

Also in attendance was the late Bob Saget‘s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Rizzo added the following comment to a wedding post on Sweetin’s Instagram page.

“What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love. I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,” Rizzo wrote.

Sweetin wore a stunning lace gown and was escorted down the aisle by her father, Sam. She held a multicolored floral bouquet. Her hair was in a simple updo accessorized with what appears to be a sprig of baby’s breath.

Further, Daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, stood next to their mother as she and Wasilewski exchanged wedding bands.

People reported that Sweetin chose a diamond band while her new husband selected a simple white gold ring.

The couple also shared their love with Sweetin’s daughters from her marriages to Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle with circular diamond necklaces.

Additionally, Sweetin was married three times to Coyle, Herpin, and Shaun Holguin.

The couple’s wedding ceremony and reception had a relaxed vibe

Following their ceremony, Sweetin and Wasilewski enjoyed a reception with a relaxed and intimate vibe.

Afterward, for dinner, guests enjoyed tacos and a guacamole bar, reported People.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” said Sweetin of the reception.

“The look is very organic and natural. It’s just about good food, friends, and twinkle lights!”

