Gabby Windey Continues to ‘Stir the Pot’ Regarding Vinny Guadagnino Rumors, Fans Are Here for It

After Gabby Windey’s split from Eric Schwer amid season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelorette star and Vinny Guadagnino got flirty on Instagram. The dance competition ended on Nov. 21, but the flirty vibe between Gabby and Vinny lives on. Find out what she said about the Jersey Shore star recently. Plus, what Gabby has said about the authenticity of the flirtation between her and the “Keto Guido” and how fans feel about their back-and-forth flirting.

Vinny Guadagnino calls Gabby Windey his ‘baby mamma’

Amid Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Gabby called off her engagement with Erich. “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” a source told E! News. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Shortly after the news of their breakup became public, DWTS fans noticed Vinny’s comments on Gabby’s Instagram posts. “Good job baby mamma,” he wrote on Gabby’s post about going to the season 31 finale.

Gabby replied with: “My main man.” Naturally, this sent Gabby’s followers into a spiral of confusion. Some questioned whether it was real or not. Others begged the duo to define the relationship and make things official. The flirting continued in other posts before, during, and after the finale. That’s because Vinny and Gabby have made a game of it.

Gabby Windey says she and Vinny Guadagnino like to ‘stir the pot’

Regardless of the flirty things they might post about each other, Gabby says it’s all in jest. “I mean we’re friends,” she said on a recent episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast.

Gabby & Vinny were not the potential future couple we saw coming out of DWTS pic.twitter.com/YLLWGol9HU — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 16, 2022

“Apparently, both of us just like to kind of stir the pot,” The Bachelorette star added. “Which is, like, funny. But [the buzz] did happen out of nowhere.” Windey’s DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy said “It was an inside joke that got away.”

Gabby calls Vinny her celebrity crush on her Instagram Stories

On Dec. 7, Windey answered fan-submitted questions on her Instagram Stories. One fan asked about her celeb crush, which was the perfect opportunity for her to mention Vinny again. Gabby replied with an image of the reality star, which brought the rumors about them being an item to surface once again.

‘DWTS’ fans seem to be in on Gabby and Vinny’s joke

The Dancing with the Stars season might be over, but little nuggets like Gabby’s celebrity crush post give fans something to talk about. Regardless of those who want the duo to become a real-life couple, most fans have an understanding of the running joke. “The funny part about this is that you know she cropped it from Google instead of looking through photos she already has of him,” a DWTS fan pointed out on Reddit.

“The commitment to the joke is,” another Redditor commented. Someone else commented: “I do think they’re trolling us 100% but like … I can see them growing on each other and actually dating down the line. 12-7-22 mark my words!!”

At publication, Gabby and Vinny are still single. They’ve both tried dating in the reality TV sense; maybe they’ll eventually give each other a shot.