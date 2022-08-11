Who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale, According to Reality Steve

For a while, Reality Steve wasn’t sure of who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia pick in the finale of The Bachelorette Season 19. From the beginning, the spoiler king knew details about Gabby and Rachel’s final four, but it wasn’t until now that he clarified who each woman picks in The Bachelorette 2022 finale. Here’s what we know about the end of Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Reality Steve knew Rachel and Gabby’s Top 4 before the season began

Hometown Dates are an important part of the dating process on The Bachelorette. Ahead of the season, Reality Steve revealed who Gabby and Rachel chose to have Hometown Dates. Gabby chose Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, and Jason Alabaster to go on Hometown Dates with. Additionally, Reality Steve surmiseed Justin Budfuloski was part of Gabby’s top four — THAT DID/DID NOT HAPPEN.

Rachel’s top four men who received Hometown Dates included Tino Franco, who she instantly connected with in The Bachelorette 2022 premiere. Tyler Norris, Aven Jones, and Zach Shallcross also got to go on Hometown Dates with Rachel.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale ends with Rachel getting engaged to Tino Franco and Gabby getting engaged to Erich Schwer

According to Reality Steve, Zach Shallcross eliminates himself from the running for Rachel’s heart. However, Tino Franco proposes to Rachel in the finale episode and the two are currently engaged.

“All season I said it was between Zach (Shallcross) and Tino for Rachel,” said The Bachelorette spoiler. “And it is, but I guess you need to throw Aven’s name in there. Because Zach finishes 3rd. Aven (Jones) finishes 2nd.”

(SPOILERS) Your “Bachelorette” finale spoilers now up at: https://t.co/vIVlQZaSUU. Happy day for some. Not so much for others. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 11, 2022

Gabby Windey also gets a happy ending in The Bachelorette Season 19. Erich Schwer proposes to her, but Reality Steve didn’t have many details regarding their engagement.

Reality Steve’s spoilers might have been delayed because of Demi Burnett

Reality Steve has been a trusted source among Bachelor Nation. For many seasons, he has published trustworthy spoilers about The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and even Bachelor in Paradise. However, the spoiler king’s sources seem to have dried up regarding Gabby and Rachel’s season.

That could be because Reality Steve lost some of his friendships with Bachelor Nation stars. When former contestant Demi Burnett confronted Reality Steve about inappropriate comments he made to her, there was a shift in allegiance with Reality Steve.

“I was always friendly to you, and you took my friendliness as an excuse to trick me into listening to your sexual fantasies about me,” Demi said on Twitter. “It felt gross. I don’t think I deserved to have you make me feel this way.”

Demi’s confrontation with Reality Steve could have made waves with his Bachelor Nation contacts and impacted how many spoilers he had access to for Gabby and Rachel’s season. Regardless, now we know how both women’s journies end.

