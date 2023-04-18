Galey Alix Describes the Sweet Meaning Behind ‘Home in a Heartbeat With Galey Alix’ HGTV Show [Exclusive]

If superheroes had special design powers, social media sensation Galey Alix would be that HGTV hero.

Alix is a Wall Street financial wiz by day but taps into her design gift on the weekends. She started designing interiors as a way to work through the demise of an engagement and HGTV took note of her unique style and approach. Her new series Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix title has a special meaning and she said the series and name is a collaborative labor of love.

Galey Alix let Instagram name her new HGTV series

When it came to naming her show, Alix let her Instagram followers help her. “I give full credit to my Instagram followers because about 30 of them suggested that as the title when I put out a request for title ideas. Shout out to them,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Galey Alix | HGTV

“And the reason it’s the perfect title is that we’re turning a house into a home,” she emphasized. “We wanted ‘home’ to be in the title. And then the ‘heartbeat’ is kind of a play on words where something’s happening quickly. Your heart is racing and your heartbeat goes up. The adrenaline that is coursing through our veins when we’re doing that and we have to turn it around in 72 hours. Truly, we are not sleeping.”

‘Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix’ is emotional and adrenaline pumping

Alix described the feeling on set as being nothing short of thrilling. “Our hearts are racing,” she said. “The adrenaline when the family comes home and we’re going to see if they like it. It’s really an emotional experience. It gets your blood flowing.”

“But also, I wanted the word ‘heart’ to be somewhere in the title because every single person on my team, we are some of the most passionate people you will ever get the pleasure of knowing,” she said. “And we pour our hearts into every detail.”

“I mean, we’re walking around at the end of installing when we’re covered in sawdust and paint and we’re going into the corners of each of the light outlets and to make sure that there’s no dust or anything in the corners of the switches. Things that nobody will ever notice or care about or even see on the show,” she described. “But the love is in the details, and that is because our heart is in it. So, Home in a Heartbeat was just the perfect title.”

The eight-episode series will follow Alix as she uses her extraordinary do-it-yourself skills to give homeowners a new lease on life in just a few days’ time. In each episode, she and her talented team will work unrelenting hours to turn out stunning home renovations that will provide these families, who are all selected from her massive social media following, the lift they’ve been needing, according to HGTV.

She shares what she hopes viewers get from her new series

Alix said that the show is about much more than design. “I hope that design is the smallest takeaway a viewer gets from the show,” she said. “I hope they see that if you have a passion outside of your day job, don’t be afraid to pursue it. Because this entire show, every single person on it, this is our side hustle. We’ve got a nurse, an attorney. I’m on Wall Street, TJ’s a schoolteacher, and we all have day jobs. So it is possible to pursue your passion and your side hustle outside of your day job.”

“Second, I hope that people see the beauty of teamwork,” she continued. “And if you take ordinary people and put them together with heart, you can do extraordinary things. And that’s what we do because we’re a team.”

“This whole thing started as a way for me to recover from my serious mental health battle and being left right before my wedding,” she reflected. “And I hope people who are going through a hard time can see that if they can find another outlet and a way to put energy into something positive, it can help them recover from whatever it is they might be battling. And then lastly, I just hope it gives them a break to watch something that is really authentic and genuinely kind because I think the world we are plagued with a lot of negative news and I hope this is a nice little break from that.”

The new HGTV series Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix premieres Wednesday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the same day on Discovery+.