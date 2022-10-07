‘Game of Thrones’: Gwendoline Christie Hated Her Brienne of Tarth Hair So Much She Cried for 2 Hours

Despite Game of Thrones garnering tons of acclaim for its stars, some, like Brienne of Tarth actor Gwendoline Christie, disliked aspects of the show. Notably, the performer hated her hairdo on the show so much that she cried for two hours.

Gwendoline Christie played Brienne of Tarth in ‘Game of Thrones’

English actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Brienne comes from the House of Tarth and is the last surviving child of Lord Selwyn Tarth of Evenfall Hall on the island of Tarth. Brienne stands tall and is muscular, using her stature to begin martial arts training as a child. She became one of the most skilled people in Westeros and grew up dreaming of being a knight.

Before the Battle of Winterfell, Jaime Lannister knighted Brienne, making her the first woman of the Seven Kingdoms to achieve such a feat. Brienne became the new Lord Commander of the Kingsguard after the ascension of Bran I the Broken and the death of Daenerys Targaryen. Brienne of Tarth first appeared in season 2 and became one of the several pivotal characters on the show until its end.

Gwendoline Christie hated her ‘Game of Thrones’ hair so much she cried

Like another iconic TV star — Jennifer Aniston of Friends fame — Christie hated the hair that made her character stand out. She revealed in a 2013 interview alongside co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau that the very real haircut was traumatic, to say the least.

“I cried for two hours,” she shared (via Huffington Post). “It was very hard having that haircut.”

“It’s very hard as a tall woman to remove your deliberately pronounced feminine aspects and look more masculine,” the six-foot-three actor shared. However, she noted having the hairstyle was worth it as it ultimately helped her “change notions of femininity” calling it “a pleasure” to play the pivotal role.

Christie received an Emmy nomination for her Game of Thrones final season. Additionally, the show’s team earned eight nods for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera series, one for each season.

Another ‘Game of Thrones’ actor’s hair never recovered due to intense bleaching

For years, Sophie Turner dyed her red to play Sansa Stark on #GameofThrones. But eventually, she had to switch to wigs. Why? The hair mystery revealed: https://t.co/tFEfOeyB1U pic.twitter.com/UfUzzjK4ty — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) November 8, 2018

Christie wasn’t the only Game of Thrones star to sacrifice her hair for the acclaimed series. Sophie Turner, who portrayed Sansa Stark throughout all eight seasons, also underwent a transformation. The actor, a natural blonde, was constantly on her hairstylist’s seat, getting her hair dyed red and back to blonde again.

The intense and constant hair dyeing eventually destroyed Turner’s locks as they never recovered. Speaking to Glamour, Turner said, “A few years ago, I was trying to go back from red to blonde, and it destroyed my hair to the point that I had to use a wig for Game of Thrones.” Turner said she was forbidden from dying her hair back to red as it would have all fallen out.

RELATED: 3 ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theories That Actually Came True