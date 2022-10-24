‘Game of Thrones’: Jason Momoa Didn’t Want Lisa Bonet Watching the Show Because of His Sex Scenes

Actor Jason Momoa saw his celebrity status soar to new heights after his work as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

And although the popular HBO series attracted many viewers during its run, Momoa initially didn’t want his wife to be among the show’s audience.

Jason Momoa believed he won his ‘Game of Thrones’ role by doing a war chants

Jason Momoa | Leon Bennett/WireImage

Game of Thrones played a significant part in Momoa’s Hollywood career. It wasn’t a part that came to him easy, however. The Aquaman star wasn’t approached for the role, but rather acquired it through an audition. But even afterwards, it took some time before Momoa received the call that he was hired.

“I did an audition, and I thought it did pretty well, but I didn’t hear anything for six or seven months, I think. It went on forever,” he once said in a 2011 interview with Den of Geek.

Momoa theorized that what clenched him the role was doing a war chant called the Haka. The actor believed the unexpected performance would show the kind of energy Momoa could bring to the Khal Drago character.

“I just thought, in the scenes I was doing, you don’t get a sense of what this warrior’s like. What it would be like if he was commanding his officers, or what he’d be like in battle? I wanted to represent that, and channel a little bit of my ancestry and heritage. I’m half Hawaiian,” he said.

The plan worked, and he would eventually become a memorable part of the successful franchise.

“These two little white women were like, ‘Holy s***.’ People were coming out of their doors and wondering what was going on. It really sealed the deal,” Momoa added.

Jason Momoa didn’t want his ex-wife Lisa Bonnet watching ‘Game of Thrones’ because of his rough love scenes with Emilia Clarke

In the show, Momoa’s character engaged in intimate and sometimes rough love scenes with his co-star and love interest Emilia Clarke. He confided that the nature of the scenes initially somewhat put him off playing the character. So much so he had to find a way to emotionally distance himself from Khal during those moments.

“You just have to disconnect, and it’s brutal. I love Emilia. She’s like a little sister. It’s not like when you’re doing stunts, where you’re just playing. She’s crying. It sucks,” he said. “But when they fall in love. It’s this huge, beautiful arc you’re going to watch.”

It was also one of the reasons why Momoa didn’t want his ex-wife Lisa Bonet to watch the show either. According to a 2011 interview with the New York Daily News, Momoa even tried dissuading his wife from seeing the premiere. Still, his efforts didn’t work completely, and Bonet ended up becoming another Game of Thrones fan.

“I didn’t want my wife to see Game of Thrones, and she ended up becoming obsessed,” he recalled. “She was dreaming about it, she was so obsessed. It was like we didn’t go to the premiere. I was like, ‘I don’t do anything but do [co-star] Emilia Clarke for the first two episodes. I don’t even speak. We don’t need to go.'”

Jason Momoa once shared he and Lisa Bonet were ‘starving’ after ‘Game of Thrones’

Although Game of Thrones boosted Momoa’s popularity, the actor found himself falling on hard times financially. So much so that he had a difficult time paying the bills for his ex-wife and family.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he once said in an interview with InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Fortunately, Momoa would end up finding work in a couple of years after starring in Justice League and Aquaman. The two films would give Momoa another career boost, turning him into an A-List star.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Never Travels Without These 10 Essentials