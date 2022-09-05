Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood had a long winding journey before they finally stood at the altar and tied the knot. The pair were friends long before they were lovers. Their chance meeting is responsible for getting the two together, but Brooks says he fell in love with Yearwood’s smell.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood met while married to other people

The road to true love sometimes involves kissing a few frogs before finding the one. Brooks and Yearwood met in 1987 at Kent Blazy’s studio. The pair were tapped to record a demo for which Yearwood was paid $10 for her work. On the other hand, Brooks walked away with nothing for his participation, but that fateful meeting gave him something much more valuable.

Brooks and Yearwood were married to other people when they met. Brooks was married to his college sweetheart Sandy Mahl while Yearwood had settled with her college love Chris Latham. Nonetheless, Brooks and Yearwood hit it off and maintained a platonic and professional relationship.

Brooks promised Yearwood that she would open his shows once he signed his record deal, a promise he made good on when he hit it big. In 2013, Brooks told Ellen DeGeneres on her self-titled show that when Yearwood left their first meeting, Blazy asked for his opinion of her, to which Brooks said, “Well, it’s strange because I felt that feeling like when you just met your wife.”

Still, Brooks was married to Mahl at the time and the couple and had three children together. In 1999, Yearwood divorced her second husband, Bobby Reynolds, and one year later, Brooks ended things with his wife of 14 years.

In 2001, Brooks and Yearwood officially began dating, tying the knot four years later in 2005.

Garth Brooks fell in love with Trisha Yearwood’s smell

Brooks and Yearwood have been married for nearly two decades now, and Brooks can’t get enough of his wife. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Brooks sang praises for his wife and her impact on his life and career.

Brooks revealed that during the early stages of their relationship, he always got sweaty anytime Yearwood hoped on a record. He said, “You kind of become friends, buddies. Every time she comes in to sing on every record, you start getting kind of sweaty, and you just love the way she smells.”

Host Gayle King prodded the singer, further asking, “How does she smell?” Brooks answered, “She smells like nothing is impossible. She really does.” Brooks said in 2017 that he couldn’t get enough of Yearwood’s smell;

“It could be a hundred and twelve years of marriage, and it would still feel the same. Every day is like the first day for me. Everything from the way she smells to the way she talks. Just things that never get old.”

The pair have a great working relationship

Yearwood and Brooks are frequent collaborators. Yearwood provided background vocals for Brooks’ debut, third, fourth, and fifth albums, while Brooks co-wrote a track on her debut album and provided background vocals for her second. In 1997, the couple reunited for a proper duet on “In Another’s Eyes” and did another duet a year later on “Where Your Road Leads.”

In recent years, Yearwood has focused mostly on her culinary career. She cut down her tour dates, eventually stopped touring altogether, and landed her Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, but the couple still performs together. In 2014, Yearwood and Brooks went on a joint three-year world tour, The Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood World Tour.

