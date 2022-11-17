Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey

After anchoring the news in Hartford, Connecticut for nearly two decades, Gayle King moved into the national spotlight to co-anchor CBS This Morning (now CBS Mornings).

Prior to her co-hosting gig on the morning show, King bought a penthouse in the heart of New York City that is very colorful thanks to her best friend Oprah Winfrey.

Gayle King smiling from behind the desk at CBS News’ 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square | Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

King has different colors in every roon because of what Oprah told her to do

In 2008, King picked up a penthouse right in Midtown Manhattan atop the Place 57 tower for $7.1 million.

King’s unit, which is located on the 36th floor, is 2,530 square feet with an additional 750-square-foot wraparound terrace. It has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, along with one half bath. The apartment has 12-foot high ceilings, a couple of fireplaces, a modern kitchen with a center island, as well as a family room, and a dining room and living area where two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer a birds-eye of the Big Apple overlooking Central Park. It also has colorful ceilings in every single room.

Look ma no shoes & I’m making a mess in the family room … broadcasting from home has its perks I guess .. but I miss EVERYBODY!Also know the importance of stay home save lives. Bare bones crew is small but mighty… https://t.co/rfURZubmIm — Gayle King (@GayleKing) April 4, 2020

In 2011, the morning show host gave fans a glimpse into her home during an episode of the Nate Berkus Show. As Hello! noted, King revealed that she painted the ceiling of each room a different color because that’s what Oprah said to do.

The morning show host quarantined in Oprah’s guesthouse

Quarantining in California so glad the hostess w/the mostest aka @oprah makes house calls cuz we all need you know what ….. pic.twitter.com/OES809CGJR — Gayle King (@GayleKing) July 4, 2020

Some fans may recall that in the summer of 2020, King took up residence on the West Coast at Oprah’s guesthouse.

After rarely leaving her NYC apartment for months because of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdowns, the former talk show host suggested that her pal and Editor-at-Large for O, The Oprah Magazine fly out to California so they could see each other. King did just that and quarantined in Oprah’s guesthouse located on her massive Montecito property. The journalist documented some of their interactions via social media.

Was Oprah actually King’s landlord in Connecticut?

Gayle King is quarantining in Oprah's guest house. She tried to order avocados on Instacart, but Oprah said "no need" because she has her own avocado orchard pic.twitter.com/We26hJpuH9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) July 6, 2020

While King stayed in her dear friend‘s guesthouse for a bit, there are some reports that Oprah was King’s landlord when she lived in Connecticut.

Back in 2000, King moved into a sprawling mansion in Connecticut. That 10,433-square-foot residence boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, as well as staff quarters, a dressing room, a sitting room, a library, a solarium, and a three-car garage.

Gayle purchased it for $3.6 million but a number of outlets reported that the same shell company listed on multiple properties of Oprah’s was also listed on this one. Public records list the home’s owner as Overground Railroad LLC, a company that is owned by Lady O. So who the property really belonged to remains unclear. The house was sold in 2015 for $3.1 million.