Gayle Plans Multiple Setlists (And Covers) For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Gayle is known for her Grammy-nominated single “ABCDEFU,” sharing that her appearance on the Eras Tour will include covers and multiple setlists — although nothing is finalized. Here’s what this artist said about her music during an interview on the Spout Podcast.

Gayle appears as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Musical guest Gayle performs ‘ABCDEFU’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gayle is the Grammy-nominated singer behind “ABCDEFU,” earning over 900 million Spotify plays on this single. She’s also one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour — the Eras Tour. On Nov. 1, this singer shared a Twitter picture, captioning it “I’m going on tour with [Taylor Swift], what is life.”

Gayle will perform covers during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Gayle will perform in Allegiant Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Gillette Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and MetLife Stadium for the Eras tour, also appearing on the same days as pop artists MUNA, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, and others.

The songwriter even expressed interest in creating multiple setlists for Swifties — and performing different covers each night.

“My goal is to do multiple covers because I’m doing 15 shows on the tour and there’s a few that are multiple days in a row,” Gayle said during an interview with the Spout Podcast. “And I kind of figured that multiple people would be going to like multiple shows.”

“So, I kind of want to give a slightly different experience, like, per show, like having an A set and a B set,” she concluded. “Part of me was thinking and I actually I’ve talked about it with Taylor a little bit, but almost doing the covers of the artists that are on the tour.”

In the podcast, the performer said her setlist is still “undecided” for the moment. The Eras Tour is still weeks away, even if most dates sold out in a matter of minutes. Gayle’s first date opening for Swift is at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona this March.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour sparked a Ticketmaster lawsuit

After fans faced difficulty purchasing tickets, a lawsuit was filed against Ticketmaster alleging fraud and antitrust violations, among other claims. The United States senate held a hearing regarding the ticket sale platform, with Swift also commenting on the Eras Tour ticket complications.

​​”Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” Swift shared on her Instagram Story. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house.”

“I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” she continued. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”