‘Gen V’: Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Boys’ Spinoff

TL;DR:

The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is already in the works at Prime Video.

The new series is filming and expected to premiere before The Boys Season 4.

Gen V will tackle The Boys universe from a college setting with some overlap between shows.

Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr in ‘The Boys’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Prime Video

The Boys Season 3 just came to a close on Prime Video, and fans of the show are already eager for season 4. However, that’s not all they can look forward to from Amazon’s franchise. The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is already in the works — and it’s expected to arrive before the next season of the main series. Here’s what we know about the new show so far.

‘Gen V’ offers a college-aged spinoff of ‘The Boys’

It’s been a while since Amazon first unveiled its plans to create a spinoff of The Boys following college-aged characters, but the name of the upcoming project was officially announced this July.

On July 15, The Boys’ social media accounts revealed that the new series would be titled Gen V. The cast took to Twitter and Instagram to introduce themselves and express their excitement about the show. According to Variety, it will follow a younger generation of Supes attending a school opened specifically for them.

Temporarily referred to as Varsity, The Boys’ spinoff seems like it’s getting closer to becoming a reality. In fact, it’s already filming — and it sounds like we’ll see it before The Boys Season 4.

‘The Boys’ spinoff has already started filming

That’s right, Gen V is already in production. According to Decider, The Boys spinoff began filming in May 2022. And if all goes as planned, it could wrap things up as soon as October.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is heavily involved with the new series, serving as executive producer alongside several other familiar faces, including Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Variety reports that Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are Gen V‘s showrunners.

During an interview with Deadline, Kripke shared that Gen V will take place in “a very different corner of the world” from The Boys. In fact, the team worked hard to make it its own story — something Kripke admitted was a struggle:

“I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we’re dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well I mean, the amount that you end up trying to not just telling the same mega story, and it’s hard enough to keep one fucking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining and their own animal but they still lock together like Voltron or something is a whole new layer of challenge that.”

But even if fans can expect differences between the two shows, it sounds like the spinoff will bounce off of The Boys. It may even lead into the recently-confirmed fourth season.

Events in ‘Gen V’ will impact ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Gen V may feel removed from The Boys, but according to Eric Kripke, the spinoff will reference the original series — and potentially impact season 4.

During his conversation with Deadline, Kripke confirmed “there’s definitely crossover,” offering examples of what that will look like:

“Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into season 4 of the show.”

There’s no word on what those new storylines are, so we’ll no doubt get a few surprises when Gen V premieres. And judging by Kripke’s words, that will happen before season 4. As such, we can probably expect it sometime in 2023.

‘Gen V’ will premiere before ‘The Boys’ Season 4

The Boys Season 4 was announced back in June, but the next season has yet to start filming. Karl Urban suggested that the original series will enter production soon. But if Gen V is already filming — and poised to impact season 4 — it seems like it will premiere ahead

That’s the expectation, which means we’ll probably see it sometime in 2023. Although no release date has been announced for Gen V, that timeline makes sense with the production schedule. And that’s good news for fans who don’t want to wait to dive back into The Boys’ universe.

Here’s who’s in the ‘Gen V’ cast

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

The title of The Boys‘ spinoff got a lot of attention when it dropped, but the cast of the Prime Video series is also building excitement. So, who exactly will star in the upcoming show? Per MovieWeb, here’s everyone who’s been announced — and in some cases, who they’re playing:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa

Lizzie Broadway

Chance Perdomo

Maddie Phillips

Shelly Conn

London Thor

Asa Germann

Judging by their Twitter announcement, the group is excited to be joining The Boys franchise. And we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table. We’ll be keeping an ear out for when Gen V receives a release date!

