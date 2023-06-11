Gene Simmons is known for his eccentricities. Even when he isn’t wearing makeup and silver armor on stage, he is a rock star in many ways outside of his music. Kiss has attached its brand to many different mediums, including comic books. Gene Simmons recently confirmed a longtime rumor about the band’s comic adventures and said these books have the potential to “recreate humanity” if it’s ever wiped out.

Gene Simmons says Kiss put their blood in their comic books

Gene Simmons | Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Kiss looks like a group of superheroes, so it was only fitting that they started their own line of comic books with Marvel. They first appeared in issue #12 of Marvel’s Howard the Duck in 1977. They had a few more Marvel appearances before bouncing around to different companies, such as Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Archie Comics.

One rumor was that the band had poured some of their blood into the red ink within the pages. In a recent interview with comicbook.com, Simmons confirmed this to be true. He said if aliens ever discovered these comics, they would have the ability to “recreate humanity” by using the band’s DNA.

“We flew up to upstate New York, Albany, I believe, where the printing presses were, and took our blood and poured it into the red ink,” Simmons said. “That was certified so that once we’re all obsolete and extinct and once the aliens land here, they’re going to be able to take a KISS comic book and recreate humanity because our DNA is literally in the books.”

The exact comic is A Marvel Comics Super Special #1 from 1977. For comic collectors, the issues can be found on eBay or other places where vintage media is sold.

Gene Simmons is currently working on a new comic called ‘Dominatrix’

Gene Simmons is touring with Kiss on their End of the Road World Tour, set to end on Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Simmons may no longer be on the road, but he appears to be returning to comic books by reimagining the Dominatrix series. The series follows a dominatrix who becomes involved in a government conspiracy after one of her clients reveals classified information.

The first edition of the latest version will be released in July by Opus comics. Opus is looking forward to a successful collaboration with the iconic rock star.

“Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here,” said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, “We’re excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene’s Dominatrix series for the comics market.”

Interlandi writes the script based on a story created by Simmons. The art will be drawn by S.L. Galant and Maria Keane while Jim Balant will be illustrating the covers of each issue.