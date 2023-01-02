‘General Hospital’ 2023: Carly’s Lie Exposed and 4 Other Predictions

General Hospital predictions for 2023 indicate it’ll be a dramatic year for Port Charles. There’s a lot to look forward to, with lies being exposed and heartache for a few characters. Here’s what to look for in 2023.

‘General Hospital’ prediction Carly Spencer’s lies cause her downfall

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) should know that keeping secrets have consequences. But after 26 years, she hasn’t learned her lesson. Carly is up to her old tricks by keeping Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) from finding out Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mother.

Nina is Carly’s arch nemesis and wants her out of her family’s life. Thanks to Carly’s scheming, she managed to derail Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) search for Willow’s biological family. Unbeknownst to Carly, Willow has leukemia and is seeking a relative to be the bone marrow donor.

Drew has kept Willow's diagnosis to himself, as promised. Would Carly act differently if he looped her in?

Willow and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) have been keeping mum about her leukemia diagnosis. But it won’t be long before Willow’s illness and Carly’s lies are revealed. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers state that Carly prepares to defend herself.

Chances are someone finds out the truth about Willow and Nina. When that someone reveals Carly’s secret, it’ll be all downhill for Miss Spencer.

Another baby switch is coming

Willow’s greatest fear is losing another child, but that’s precisely what will happen to her. It just so happens that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is pregnant and due around the same time as Willow. Esme’s plan to see her unborn baby as blackmail against Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has backfired.

Nikolas has Esme held captive in Wyndemere, but it won’t be long before the young villainess escapes. Esme wants to protect her baby from Nikolas while using the child as her get-out-of-jail card. She’ll find a way to do both when she switches her baby with Willow’s child.

‘General Hospital’ prediction the hook killer is someone you least suspect

The hook killer has been terrorizing Port Charles since August 2022. The mystery assailant has attacked Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) were also casualties of her murderer.

Dex seems to have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Does Dante really think he could be the murderer?

Numerous theories have emerged regarding the killer’s identity. Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are two of the top suspects. 2023 will have the killer’s reign of terror ending, and their identity may shock viewers.

Could it be a main character? Or is the killer a supporting player?

Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson officially become a couple

General Hospital has created its next super couple in Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Although they’re not officially a couple, they have feelings for each other. Like many young lovebirds, the two have experienced their share of angst.

The writers have been slow-burning the development of Spencer and Trina’s romance. 2023 wil be the year the couple makes it official by declaring their love. Sprina fans will celebrate as the two cement their status as Port Charles’ next epic love story.

Victor Cassadine will be taken down, but not for long

Port Charles villain Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has become public enemy number one. Victor enjoys creating havoc for his family, and his latest target is his son Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick start) girlfriend, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). After Victor framed Anna for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) shooting and disappearance, the couple went on the run.

Anna Devane is a thorn in Victor's side, West Coast. Did he overhear enough of her conversation to help his cause?

Valentin and Anna are trying to find Lucy in hopes of clearing Anna’s name. Yet, their search has proven futile so far. Victor always seems to be one step ahead of everything, but it won’t be long before his luck runs out. When Lucy is found, it’ll lead to Anna’s freedom and Victor’s downfall.

However, like any good villain, Victor will be back on his feet in no time.