‘General Hospital’: 4 Best Storylines of 2022

General Hospital created lots of dramatic storylines in 2022. A lot happened, from a couple’s angst to a serial killer on the loose. Here’s a look at the best stories of the year.

Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine’s loves story is the best storyline on ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital has created many super couples. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), aka Sprina, are already popular and are not officially a couple. Their friendship has teetered on the verge of romance, yet neither has made a move.

Like many young lovers, they’ve had their share of angst. 2022 was a challenging year for them, with Trina on trial for leaking Joss Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) and Cam Webber’s (William Lipton) sex tape. Trina was heartbroken when she thought Spencer turned against her for Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). But secretly, Spencer was working to gather evidence that Trina was innocent.

One of their poignant moments came when Spencer risked his freedom to testify on Trina’s behalf. While his testimony got Trina released, he was sent to prison for violating his probation. Even prison couldn’t deter Spencer and Trina’s love for each other.

Now that he’s been released from prison, Spencer and Trina’s love story is ready for the next chapter. Maybe 2023 will be the year they finally make their relationship official.

Anna Devane and Valentine Cassadine are one of the show’s best couples

Vanna is a couple that’s giving Sprina a run for their money. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentine Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) have become a hit with fans. The chemistry between Hughes and Stuart is amazing, and makes Vanna a must-watch duo. The couple had tongues wagging with their steamy love scene, which left viewers wanting more.

Like many couples, Anna and Valentine experienced much angst in 2022. The two plotted to take down Valentine’s father Victor Cassadine (Chales Shaughnessy). However, Victor was one step ahead of them.

Victor framed Anna as Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) causing her to be arrested. However, thanks to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), Valentin planned a prison break and went on the run with Anna. As 2023 nears, the couple is still trying to clear Anna’s name to no avail.

No matter how many challenges they face along the way, Valentine and Anna are devoted to each other.

‘General Hospital’ created a suspenseful storyline with the hook killer

Port Charles is a town filled with danger. While the mob is resposnible for most of the crimes, in August a mysterious assailant began their reign of terror. The hook killer made their presence known by attacking Ava Jerome (Maura West) during the Quartermaine picnic.

Many believed it was Esme returning to wreak havoc, and the Ava incident was a one-time thing. However, the killer’s streak continued with Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) falling victim to the hook. As the killer terrorized Port Charles, new suspects started to emerge.

Aside from Esme, Heather Webber (Alley Mills), Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), and even Trina have become suspects. The mystery is still unraveling as the police try to capture the killer. Audiences are on the edge fo their seats wondering who is the killer and who is the next target.

Sasha Gilmore’s year of heartache

Young heroine Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) started 2022 with heartache. She and her husband brando were grieving the death of their newborn son Liam. Sasha began taking pills to cope with her grief and developed an addiction.

She tried to keep her addiction a secret, but her odd behavior and public breakdowns exposed her bad habits. Sasha’s addiction caused reckless behavior including smashing the windshield of a papparazzo’s car. Sasha was on her way to getting help when tragedy struck again. Brando died after being attacked by the hook killer.

With the help of family, friends, and her mother-in-law Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs); Sasha is holding up well. let’s hope that 2023 will be kinder to her.