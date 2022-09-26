‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects

The hook killer is terrorizing the people of Port Charles on General Hospital. In less than a month, the mystery assailant has attacked Ava Jerome (Maura West), Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). The killer isn’t done as it continues to instill fear into everyone. As the storyline continues, here’s a look at four possible suspects.

General Hospital star Avery Kristen Pohl I Leon Bennett/WireImage

‘General Hospital’ fans first suspected Esme Prince was the hook killer

The hook killer made their presence known on the Aug 26 episode of General Hospital. The person snuck up and stabbed Ava during the Quartermaine picnic. Immediately fans believed Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) attacked Ava.

Esme is Ava’s enemy, whose joy is making Miss Jerome’s life hell. After Ava learned of Esme and Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) affair, the two women grappled on the Wyndemere balcony, which caused Esme to fall. Esme has since “disappeared,” but viewers know they haven’t seen the last of her.

Ava's attacker left her to die at the Quartermaine's boat house. How long will it take for help to arrive?

Tune into a shocking, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/htmpIodslY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Esme’s Fatal Fall, Does This Mean She’s Dead?

Esme is the prime suspect in attacking Ava. However, fans are confused about why she’d kill Brando and attack Diane. Does she have a motive for wanting them dead? Or are they collateral damage in her path of destruction?

When Brando briefly regained consciousness, he gave the police a clue about the hook killer. Brando recalled hearing the jingle of jewelry during his fight with his attacker. After Brando’s statement, the next scene cuts to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) wearing dog tags.

While Dex’s dog tags could be a red herring, he can’t be ruled out as a suspect. He’s already shady, given his partnership with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to bring down Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Not much is known about Dex’s past, so it’s possible he’s not the squeaky clean man he pretends.

The killer appears to be targeting people close to Sonny, so Michael and Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) should be careful around Dex.

‘General Hospital’ fans suspect Rory Cabrera is hiding something

Since his debut on General Hospital, Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) has been portrayed as an upstanding citizen. The handsome officer quickly captured the attention of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) with his nice guy attitude. Yet, fans are suspicious of the cop.

Little is known of Rory’s history, and chances are he has a dark past. Could his past include him being a murderer?

Rory became a suspect because of his obsession with Trina. With outside forces threatening to tear them apart, Rory wants to eliminate them. Of course, Ava and Diane have close ties to Trina. As for Brando, it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ryan Chamberlain is back to terrorizing Port Charles as the hook killer

When it comes to famous General Hospital villains, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) is on the list. Ryan’s past crimes include murders, so him being the hook killer is possible. As for his motive, that’s tricky to figure out.

Brando's battle with the attacker ends in bloodshed. Who will survive their altercation behind Charlie's?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WactorTractor pic.twitter.com/fCQS049QGN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2022

Ryan’s goal was to win back Ava, and he used his daughter Esme to help with his plan. Esme seduced Nikolas to break up his marriage. However, Ryan’s plot backfired with his daughter now “missing.” Learning that Ava is responsible for Esme’s disappearance, Ryan could’ve gotten revenge on his former fiancée.

As for Brando, initially, the killer was after Joss until Brando came to the rescue. Joss was one of Esme’s rivals, and Ryan could be going after the people who hurt his daughter.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Esme Has a Crazy Vibe, According to Fans