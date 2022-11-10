‘General Hospital’: 4 Storylines We’d Totally Watch

General Hospital storylines are hit-and-miss with viewers. While the ABC soap opera remains popular, its lack of creativity and slow-pacing plots is a turnoff. However, these four storylines could spark renewed interest in the show.

General Hospital star Laura Wright I Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG

Carly Spencer needs to be knocked down a peg in a ‘General Hospital’ storyline

Most of General Hospital‘s storylines involve everyone’s favorite golden girl Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Even if the plot revolves around another character, Carly will find a way to insert herself into it. While the vixen-turned-heroine has loyal fans, many viewers have become tired of the character.

From her hypocritical attitude to being the center of attention, fans on Reddit expressed their dislike for Carly. “She is such a horrible person. The biggest hypocritical hag!” declared one user.

“Carly is the Erica Kane of GH…only much worse,” a commenter replied.

“I’m finally glad to see I’m not the only one who hates her! Been tired of seeing her in every episode, in every storyline for years now!” another fan wrote.

Carly may be back home, but Jacksonville is still on her mind. How does she plan on returning to her life in Port Charles?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/WKeRcwDM8F — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 28, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Celebrate Carly and Michael’s Downfall

Like many treasured soap opera favorites, Carly can do no wrong and always wins every battle. However, an exciting General Hospital storyline would be for Carly to have a downfall. Based on the current plot, sh e’s headed in that direction. Carly’s already lost Metro Court, and she and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) could be in trouble for insider trading.

But her biggest heartache will be losing her family. Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) pregnant girlfriend, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), is dying of leukemia. But Carly holds Willow’s life in her hands with the secret that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is her mother. While Carly doesn’t want to reveal the truth, she may have no choice as Willow’s condition worsens.

Morgan Corinthos returns from the dead

In 2016, Port Charles gathered to grieve Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). Carly and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) son was accidentally killed in a car bomb explosion. However, soap characters don’t always stay dead.

It’s been six years since his death, and it’s time for Morgan to make a miraculous return. While Morgan’s return will be joyous for Sonny and Carly, it’ll mean trouble for others. Morgan will likely target Ava Jerome (Maura West), who he blames for the bombing. Morgan and Ava’s tense rivalry could spark another round in the couple’s affair and reexamine Avery Corinthos’ (Grace Scarola) paternity.

Lulu Spencer wakes from her coma in a joyous ‘General Hospital’ storyline

As the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis), Lulu Spencer (Emmy Rylan) is a legacy character. Viewers have watched every step of this young woman’s life, from the good to the bad moments. In December 2020, fans said goodbye to Lulu after she slipped into a coma.

General Hospital has left the door open for a Lulu return, and it’d be one heartwarming storyline. Lulu waking from her coma would be a beautiful moment for Laura, who’s grateful to have her daughter home. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Lulu’s husband, will also be overcome with emotions. Dante has moved on with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), and Lulu’s return will have him making a big decision.

Spencer Cassadine rescues Trina Robinson

There have been many popular Port Charles super couples, but Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) are everyone’s favorite. Nicknamed Sprina by fans, the young lovebirds have been through a lot. Spencer made the ultimate sacrifice when he provided an alibi for Trina during her trial.

Spencer is ready to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Will it help exonerate Trina?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @nicholasachavez pic.twitter.com/LWwrMRSpbG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 29, 2022

RELATED: Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Outraged Over Trina’s Treatment

Spencer’s heroic actions touched not only viewers but also Trina. Unfortunately, Spencer’s confession got him busted for a violation, and he was sent to Pentonville. While Spencer’s locked up, Trina’s trying to move on, yet her every waking thought is on Spencer.

With the hook killer lurking, Trina’s life is in danger, and speculation is it could be Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). Sensing that Trina’s in trouble, Spencer could escape and arrive in time to rescue her. The scary ordeal will bring the two closer, and they’ll finally confess their love for each other. With Spencer now free, he and Trina can pursue their romance.