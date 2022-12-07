‘General Hospital’: 4 Worst Storylines of 2022

General Hospital gave fans plenty of bad storylines in 2022. From couples with no chemistry to a worst-kept secret being revealed, there was a lot of negative plot. Here’s a look at a few of the worst stories.

Carly Spencer and Drew Cain’s forced romance is one of the worst ‘General Hospital’ storylines from 2022

General Hospital is known for creating iconic super couples and giving them epic storylines. Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) are just one of the couples who made the show famous. But recently, the writers have been missing with their romantic pairings.

2022 was the year that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) moved on from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). It was evident Carly, and Drew would get together ever since his return. While one would think Wright and Mathison’s chemistry would exude onscreen, there’s no spark between Carly and Drew.

The writing for them has been atrocious, with Drew basically being Carly’s cheerleader. Maybe 2023 will bring more drama for the couple to get fans behind them.

Nina Reeves and Willow Tait are mother and daughter

A long-believed fan theory was proven correct this year. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is indeed Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother. On Harmony Miller’s (Inga Cadranel) deathbed, she confessed to Carly that Nina was Willow’s mother and asked her to protect her from Nina. Later Carly’s secret DNA test proved Harmony was telling the truth.

While fans know that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter, the two are unaware. The story, which should be about Nina and Willow, has become about Carly’s vendetta against Nina. Carly believes she’s keeping the secret for Willow’s benefit, but she has ulterior motives.

To make the story more predictable, Willow has cancer and needs a biological relative as the donor. Nina and Willow’s storyline had the potential to be compelling drama, yet the writers prolonging the revelation is a huge miss. At this rate, it’ll be 2023 before the two women learn the truth.

Cody Bell is the worst newcomer to ‘General Hospital’

This year General Hospital introduced newcomer Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Cody made a big splash with his arrival when he parachuted into the Metro Court pool and landed on Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). That was the first indication that Cody would become one of the worst characters ever.

Cody isn't sure what he just walked in on, West Coast. Can he convince Britt to open up about her diagnosis?

Between his pursuit of Britt, his shady past, and greed, Cody’s become one of the most-hated characters. The show rewrote history by making him the long-lost son of Mac Scorpio (John J. York) and Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson). Cody’s overstayed his welcome in Port Charles, and as much as fans would like to see him go, it appears he’ll be sticking around.

Nikolas Cassadine and Esme Prince’s hook-up was a terrible storyline

2022 will be the year of the worst couples on General Hospital. One of the most shocking and cringeworthy was Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) hook-up. Nikolas brought trouble to himself when he invited Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and his girlfriend to move in. Nikolas’ wife, Ava Jerome (Maura West), didn’t like their house guests and insisted he kick Esme out.

Nikolas and Esme are about to give Spencer and Ava an eyeful. How will Esme use their tryst to her advantage?

Esme continued creating problems for the couple by charming Nikolas. One night the two gave in to passion in what was deemed a disgusting affair. Nikolas soon learned Ava was right about Esme when the young woman showed her sinister side.

But Nikolas’ drama with Esme is far from over. Esme is pregnant with his child and blackmailing him into keeping her out of jail. Nikolas has his hands full, keeping Esme hidden from Ava. If he thought this year was terrible, 2023 isn’t looking promising.