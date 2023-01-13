‘General Hospital’ Actor Dan Buran Was Inspired By ‘The Young and the Restless’ Villain Victor Newman

General Hospital has a villain who periodically shows up in Port Charles. Dan Buran plays Linc Brown, a sleazy music producer who is constantly at odds with Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). The character may have some similarities to fellow bad guy Victor Newman from The Young and the Restless.

Dan Buran, Josh Swickward, and Amanda Setton | Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Linc expected sexual favors from Quartermaine in exchange for a record deal. She tried to fire him, but she signed an ironclad contract that she was unable to get out of. The slimy producer doesn’t let up, and he is now harassing a new singer, Blaze.

The guy has been punched and hit by so many Port Charles residents but keeps going. Buran is nothing like the villain he portrays. He sat down for an interview with Soap Opera Digest to discuss the roles he plays.

Dan Buran was inspired by Victor Newman on ‘Y&R’

Linc is Buran’s first role on a soap, but he said his family was not surprised to see him on General Hospital. “My sister and I grew up massive Young and the Restless fans, and I used to dream about being Victor Newman or some dark character on a soap opera.”

When we see Victor Newman is trending, but he's always trending in Genoa City. ? What's your favorite #YR moment with the one and only Victor Newman? pic.twitter.com/WeNkcyWNm9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 28, 2021

The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman has been famously played by actor Eric Braeden since 1980. He is one of daytime’s most well-known villains. The character has been described as power-hungry and ruthless, which are characteristics shared by Linc.

Buran spoke about what it is like working on a soap, “I’ve never been on a soap opera set before, and you just kind of have to throw yourself into it. There is something magical about being on that soundstage, and the cast is wonderful — they’re ready to go and supportive, and it’s always fun to be a part of it.”

Dan Buran has played a villain before

While Buran’s family was not surprised to see him on a soap opera, his friends may have been because he has “mainly done movies and prime-time TV.” But playing a bad guy isn’t new for the actor. He does have some experience playing a wrongdoer.

He portrayed Cy in the first season of the series Nashville, according to IMDb. The character was the lead singer of a group called The Revel Kings, and he attempted to assault Scarlett O’Connor. In season 4 of True Blood, he was an angry werewolf packmaster named Marcus Bozeman.

Back in 2012, Buran played a spree killer on Showtime’s Dexter. Some actors just have a knack for playing villains.

What Dan Buran thinks of playing a bad guy

Linc’s behavior is truly deplorable. Buran had some thoughts on playing a guy who treats women the way he does, “I have a hard time with it myself; he says and does things that I would never do myself.” He talked about why Linc behaves the way he does; “ … if you just get down to the psychology of the character, I’d say, first of all, he’s completely out of touch with reality,” Buran explained.

“Linc lives in his own world. He came up in Hollywood and the recording industry where the casting couch still existed, and he never left that world!” He went on to say that he suspects his character may get what’s coming to him.

“He doesn’t really understand that he’s in a new world, and he’s obviously self-centered, opportunistic, a womanizer, and narcissistic. I would imagine it’s gonna smack him in the face at some point! He’s going to wake up and realize you can’t get away with this stuff anymore.”

General Hospital fans would love to see that.