What Was ‘General Hospital’ Actor Sonya Eddy’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

General Hospital lost a beloved member of its cast. Sonya Eddy died on December 19, 2022, after complications from non-emergency surgery.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer announced her friend’s passing on Instagram, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Eddy has played Nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap since 2006. Many of her General Hospital co-stars paid tribute to their colleague and friend.

Sonya Eddy | Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Executive producer Frank Valentini released a statement to People,

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Sonya Eddy’s net worth at her time of death

According to Meaww, Eddy’s net worth at her time of death is estimated to be between $5 million and $13 million. The actor’s main source of income is from her role on General Hospital. She appeared in 543 episodes of the daytime drama.

Eddy was born in Concord, CA, in 1967. She studied theater and dance at the University of California, Davis, and received her BA in 1992.

Who was Epiphany Johnson on ‘General Hospital’?

Sonya Eddy was most well-known for playing Nurse Johnson on GH. She was a no-nonsense character who was a force to be reckoned with. She was also loved by her staff. Nurse Johnson had many “soapy” storylines over the years. She helped fake the death of Marcus Taggart (Réal Andrews), listened to her son die in a mob hit over the phone, and was taken at gunpoint (although it was staged).

The character also suffered from a heart attack, Type II Diabetes, and breast cancer. Johnson was once romantically involved with Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood). She recently began a relationship with Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) and was planning on going to medical school. There has been no word on how she will be written off the show.

Other roles for Sonya Eddy

Breaks my heart to learn that my GH co-star #SonyaEddy has left us. She was an amazing woman and wonderful human being. I’m grateful to have known and worked with her. Prayers and blessings of healing, love and peace to her family, fans and loved ones. Rest in Paradise, Sonya. ?? pic.twitter.com/jBNRFo1gNf — Anthony Montgomery (@MrAMontgomery) December 21, 2022

Eddy continued the role of Nurse Johnson on the GH primetime spinoff series General Hospital: Night Shift. Her career included roles in sitcoms such as Married … With Children, Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, Home Improvement, The Middle, Two Broke Girls, and The Drew Carey Show. She had a recurring role in Joan of Arcadia.

She also started Eddy Ford Entertainment, a TV and film production company, with business partner Tyler Ford. Ford told The Hollywood Reporter,