‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out

General Hospital has undergone many casting changes this year. Many shakeups have occurred, from temporary recasts to Inga Cadranel’s departure to Josh Kelly’s arrival. But the show the surprises aren’t over.

‘General Hospital’ star Kelly Thiebaud is leaving

August 17 was a big day for soap opera news. After Rena Sofer announced her departure from The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital followed with major casting news. The first bombshell from the ABC soap opera is that Kelly Thiebaud is leaving.

The actor has been playing Britt Westbourne on and off since 2012 and, in June 2022, won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress. According to Deadline.com, Thiebaud’s exit coincides with her reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on Station 19. Thiebaud’s final airdate as Britt will be in November, and there’s no word on if the character will be recast.

Longtime cast member Jacklyn Zeman announces her departure

Thiebaud’s exit isn’t the only General Hospital casting bombshell. Longtime cast member Jacklyn Zeman, who plays Bobbie Spencer, is also leaving. Zeman has been part of the soap opera since 1977 and has earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for her performances.

Zeman was a major player throughout the 70s and 90s but, like many veteran actors, was pushed to the back burner. Her last appearance came on May 21, 2022, when Bobbie insulted Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), the rival of her daughter Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Zeman seemed to imply her time at the ABC soap opera was done in a tweet. The actor retweeted a photo of her with co-stars Kin Shriner, Leslie Charleson, and the late Stuart Damon. Zeman then wrote, “We did have a great run. Thank you to all our @GeneralHospital viewers for your love and support all these years.”

We did have a great run. Thank you to all our @GeneralHospital viewers for your love and support all these years. ♥️??@ackgh73994 @kinshriner @GenieFrancis @lesliecharleson https://t.co/1HB6JpkHI3 — Jackie Zeman (@JackieZeman) August 17, 2022

Are more casting changes coming to ‘General Hospital’?

General Hospital fans have criticized the show for having a bloated cast. There’s not enough room for everyone with the current actors and newcomers. Add in budget cuts, and some actors will get the cut.

While many fans would love to see, characters like Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) leave, veteran actors are getting axed. Thiebaud and Zeman might not be the only stars exiting the series. Shriner’s status is also questioned after he sent out a cryptic tweet.

How I was treated by @GeneralHospital after 45 years big issues but stay tuned!!! — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) August 17, 2022

The actor, who celebrated his 45th anniversary on August 2, tweeted, “How I was treated by @GeneralHospital after 45 years, big issues but stay tuned!!!” Shriner’s message has fans worried he’s also leaving. If that’s true, this will be another huge loss for the soap opera.

