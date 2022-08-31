‘General Hospital’: Chloe Lanier Returns – Is Nelle Alive?

Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) is a famous villain on General Hospital. From 2016 to 2020, she inflicted pain and heartache on many of Port Charles’ beloved citizens. It’s been two years since Nelle’s “death,” but fans will soon learn of her fate.

General Hospital star Chloe Lanier I David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chloe Lanier will reprise her role as Nell Benson on ‘General Hospital’

Before Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), Nelle was General Hospital‘s youngest troublemaker. In August 2016, Lanier made her debut as Nelle, who would become one of Port Charles’ most famous villains. Most of Nelle’s scheming was against Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and her son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

One of Nelle’s most pivotal storylines is when she switches her son Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) at birth, making Michael believe he’s dead. However, Nelle’s reign of terror ends in September 2020 when she falls off a cliff during a confrontation with Carly.

How much longer can Nelle hide now that she's been recognized? Wiley's wellbeing hangs in the balance.

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/PTHmVUMCBD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 26, 2020

It’s been two years since Nelle’s tragic demise, but fans will be seeing her again. According to Soap Hub, Lanier will reprise her role as Nelle. The actor revealed to Soap Opera Digest she was thrilled when executive producer Frank Valentini asked her to return. Lanier’s return will last only a little while, and there’s no word on when her official airdate will be.

Nelle Benson is presumed dead

After her fall from the cliff, Nelle was presumed dead on General Hospital. A body was found near the site; however, it’s unclear if it was Nelle. Since there’s no official confirmation she’s dead, many fans believe Nelle is still alive.

Soap opera characters always have a habit of returning from the dead. A lot has happened during Nelle’s absence; the biggest story is the revelation that Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) is her birth mother. Nina didn’t discover the truth until months after Nelle’s death and was furious Carly knew all along.

As it turns out, Nelle has other family members, including her twin sister Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). With her newfound family, it’s understandable why Nelle would return. As for whether she’ll be alive or a ghost is unknown, but she’ll stir up trouble in any form.

Scenarios for the character’s return on ‘General Hospital’

Nelle’s return comes at a pivotal time on General Hospital. Willow is pregnant and diagnosed with leukemia. As her disease progresses, she’ll need a bone marrow donor from a family member. Of course, Carly is keeping the truth about Willow’s maternity a secret, but it might blow up in her face.

Nelle has some new ammunition in her war against everyone, West Coast. How will she use it?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/I5beGXryMB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 12, 2020

If Nelle is alive, she could return and expose the secret that she and Willow are twins. Nelle revealing Carly’s secret would reignite their long-standing feud. But she’s not the only one Nelle can cause trouble for. Nelle will use Willow’s situation to her advantage by bargaining with Michael. She’ll agree to be the donor if he gives her custody of Wiley.

If Nelle is a ghost, her spirit can still cause chaos. Nelle can haunt Carly and guilt trip her about keeping the truth about Willow and Nina. Also, Nelle might be paying a visit to her dear ole mom and sister to taunt them about being related.

