‘General Hospital’: Drew and Carly Come Off as ‘Superficial’ to Some Fans

It’s official. Drew Cain and Carly Corinthos are the hottest new item in Port Charles. While General Hospital fans have watched the duo flirt back and forth over the last few months, they finally sealed the deal. While some fans are loving this new pairing, others aren’t so thrilled.

Read on to discover what GH fans have to say about this new relationship and what’s next for Carly and Drew.

Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain and Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos | Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Not all fans are digging the new Drew and Carly pairing

While Drew and Carly have officially made it to couple status, not all GH fans are behind this pairing. Some fans even took to Twitter to voice their dislike and discomfort toward the latest Port Charles pairing. One fan on Twitter started the conversation saying the couple’s storyline is a “wasted investment” and that Drew and Carly are “superficial.”

GH has a habit lately of shoving couples together that don’t fit. #GH #GeneralHospitalhttps://t.co/HrC44Bb7XB — Soap Hub Entertainment (@Soaphub_Ent) October 26, 2022

It seems other GH fans share similar sentiments. One fan said that it didn’t make sense Drew was so interested in Carly after she had “dumped him” when Jason returned. This tweet was in reference to when Carly thought Drew was actually her best friend Jason, who had returned to Port Charles with memory loss and a reconstructed face.

In true soap opera fashion, it turns out that Jason and Drew are actually identical twin brothers. However, Drew was hidden away for years, and when he came to Port Charles as an adult, he thought he was actually his twin brother, Jason Morgan. When the real Jason came back into town, Carly ditched Drew and returned to her bestie Jason. However, all of this Carly, Jason, Drew saga of 2017 was purely platonic.

Both Drew and Carly have a long history of failed relationships

WATCH: Drew and Carly are both ready for their fresh start. #GH pic.twitter.com/XLxSGshDlv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 25, 2022

Fans who dislike the new Carly and Drew pairing are in luck because no couple seems to stay together for too long in the General Hospital universe. In fact, both Drew and Carly have a long history of failed relationships. Of course, Carly’s relationship history is much longer as the character has been on the show since the late 1990s.

According to Fandom, Carly came to Port Charles back in 1996 to find her birth mother, Bobbie Spencer. She quickly begins a fling with Jason Morgan. However, the young twenty-something is set on revenge for being abandoned by her mother and ends up seducing Bobbie’s husband, Dr. Tony Jones.

This affair ends Jason and Carly’s fling, and Carly turns to Jason’s half-brother, A.J. Quartermaine, for comfort. Carly ends up pregnant after her one-night stand with A.J. but ends up reconciling with Jason, and the two initially decide to raise the baby together.

Romantic feelings then cool off between Jason and Carly for decades as Carly begins dating Sonny Corinthos, Jason’s boss and best friend. Sonny ends up adopting Carly’s son, giving him the name Michael Corinthos III. Carly ends up having a romantic relationship with Sonny for the better part of two decades and maintains a platonic friendship with Jason, for the most part.

Will Drew and Carly become the next soap opera super-couple?

In 2022, Carly and Sonny called it quits after he had an affair with Nina Reeves. Of course, this was right when Drew resurfaced back in Port Charles. It seems that after a decade of knowing each other, the circumstances have finally allowed for Drew and Carly to give their relationship a chance.

It’s hard to say what GH writers have in store for Drew and Carly next. The chemistry is certainly strong between Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). So, there is definitely a chance that this couple could become the next soap opera super-couple.

However, history has shown that Sonny and Carly always find their way back to one another in the end. Only time will tell what the future holds for General Hospital’s hottest new couple.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Stars Reveal Their Thoughts on Love Scenes