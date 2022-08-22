‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Returns as Holly Sutton

Emma Samms is heading home to General Hospital. The soap opera icon will reprise her role as Holly Sutton later this fall. Read on to learn more about Samms’ character and what to expect for her return.

Emma Samms returns to ‘General Hospital’ after a two-year absence

Samms is an integral part of General Hospital‘s history. The actor made her debut as Holly in July 1982 and quickly became a fan favorite. Her romances and adventures with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) entertained fans.

Samms has played Holly on and off for the past 40 years. During her absence, Samms made a career flourished with the primetime soap opera Dynasty and its spinoff, The Colbys. But Samms never forgot the role that made her famous and returned to the ABC soap opera multiple times.

After a two-year absence, Samms is stepping back into Holly’s shoes. According to Deadline.com, the actor will return in October, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

So excited! And so grateful to @valentinifrank for making this possible despite my ongoing Long COVID https://t.co/qEK4MK10z0 — Emma Samms MBE (@EmmaSamms1) August 22, 2022

Emmas Samms’ COVID-19 diagnosis postponed her return

General Hospital viewers last saw Holly in September 2020. The character was presumed dead; however, she’s alive and being held prisoner. After two years, fans will finally learn what happened to Holly.

Samms’ return is a joyous occasion for fans and the actor. In March 2020, the actor revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. Samms continued to feel lingering effects a year after her diagnosis. The actor experienced fatigue and shortness of breath.

In a March 2021 interview with People, Samms discussed the difficulties of living with COVID. “On a good day, I feel like there’s a small dog sitting on my chest. On a bad day, it feels like an elephant. It’s so hard for me to catch my breath, to feel enough oxygen is in me. And that horrible sensation is constant.”

Samms’ long battle with COVID postponed her return to the ABC soap opera. But with her health taking a positive turn, she was ready to return to work.

What’s next for Holly Sutton on ‘General Hospital’?

The biggest mystery surrounding Holly on General Hospital is who is holding her hostage. Could the mystery person be a new character or a Port Charles resident? That’s something fans, and Samms are curious to know. “No one is more interested in what’s happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!” the actor explained to Deadline.

Robert is taking Holly's death hard. Can his friends pull him back from the edge before he does something he can't take back?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @tristanrogers pic.twitter.com/1cjtxOPw2r — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 6, 2020

Holly has landed in another dangerous predicament, and it’s up to Robert to rescue her. Robert and everyone in Port Charles believes she’s dead; however, when new clues reveal she’s alive, he’ll go after his lady love. The couple will share a romantic reunion before returning to Port Charles, where they’ll face more drama.

