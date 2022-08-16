‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Dominique Stanton

Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson) is a former General Hospital character. It’s been nearly three decades since fans said goodbye to the troubled heroine. Since then, there’s been little mention of Dominique until a certain newcomer dropped a bombshell revelation.

General Hospital star Shell Danielson as Dominique Stanton I Cathy Blaivas /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dominique Stanton was married to Scotty Baldwin on ‘General Hospital’

In 1991, General Hospital introduced the new character Dominique. She’s a deaf woman trapped in a loveless marriage to Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia). Dominique forms a friendship with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) after he accidentally stumbles onto her property.

Dominique divorces Leopold and moves to Port Charles, where she begins a romantic relationship with Mac. However, Leopold arrives, intent on bringing his wife home. During an intense confrontation with Mac, Leopold fires a gun, and the noise restores Dominique’s hearing.

Scott doesn't want to believe the things Cody said about Dominique. Can Liesl and Britt help him separate fact from fiction?

Leopold later has Dominique committed to Shadybrook, but after a cartel kills him, Dominique’s released. She begins a new career by creating Deception Cosmetics, and her love life takes an exciting turn. During a Las Vegas trip with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), the two wake up hungover and married. Upon their return to Port Charle, they plan to annul the union but, realizing they’re in love, decide to stay married.

However, their marriage is brief after Dominique is diagnosed with a brain tumor. Dominique’s dying wish is for her and Scotty to have a child. With Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) as their surrogate, the couple has a daughter Serena Baldwin (Carly Schroeder). Dominique died on May 4, 1993, leaving Scotty to raise Serena on his own.

Shell Danielson played the beloved heroine

Tawny Fere Ellis originated the role of Dominique. Ellis is best known for her previous work in the films Rockula and Night Children. Her role on General Hospital was brief, lasting only six episodes.

The producers later recast with Shell Danielson stepping into the role. Danielson was a hit as Dominique, who became a fan favorite. Before landing on the ABC soap opera, Danielson was on the NBC daytime series Santa Barbara.

Daniel continued to play Dominique until the character was killed off in 1993. She reprised the role for guest appearances on the spinoff Port Charles where Dominique’s spirit visited Serena and Scotty.

‘General Hospital’ newcomer Cody Bell is Dominique Stanton’s son

It’s been over 20 years since Dominique was mentioned on General Hospital. But fans are getting a history course in the character thanks to a current storyline. Last week, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) punched Scotty, then revealed he’s Dominique’s son.

Later Cody told his friend Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about his upbringing. Cody was raised by the Bell family, servants to the Stantons. It wasn’t until his adoptive mother’s death that Cody learned that Dominique was his birth mother.

Now that Cody knows the truth about his birth, more questions will be unraveled. The biggest is who is his real birth father. Joining Cody in his search is Scotty, who also wants answers about why Dominque gave up her son.

