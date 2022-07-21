‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Epiphany Johnson

Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) is a supporting character in General Hospital. Since 2006, the nurse has won over viewers with her no-nonsense attitude. No matter what scene she’s in, Epiphany shines whenever she’s on camera. Here’s a look at the history of everyone’s favorite nurse.

General Hospital star Sonya Eddy I Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Epiphany Johnson has been part of ‘General Hospital’ since 2006

General Hospital writers introduced Epiphany in March 2006. Epiphany is the head nurse at the hospital, and her no-nonsense attitude makes her stick out from the rest of the staff. She’s known to clash with her co-workers when she disagrees with their assessment of a patient.

Although she has a stern attitude, Epiphany also has a soft side and is willing to help a friend in need. One of her memorable storylines involved helping Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) overcome his grief over Robin Scorpio’s (Kimberly McCullough) death. Like many characters, Epiphany has had personal struggles. In 2008, her son Stan Johnson (Kiko Ellsworth) was killed while working for mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Every day, I play a nurse on TV. Over the years, I’ve heard from thousands of real nurses about how hard their job is.



Now with COVID, #WeNeedMoreNurses and we need them now.



I’m leading a new campaign to provide scholarships to nursing students. You in? https://t.co/XAHOKAKUoF pic.twitter.com/GsNgxwYmZ9 — Sonya Eddy (@TheRealSonyaEd) February 2, 2022

RELATED: How Many Seasons of ‘General Hospital’ Are There?

In recent years, Epiphany has performed many good deeds. Her work includes bringing back the Nurses Ball and helping Sonny recover from his paralysis in 2015. Whether at the hospital or away from work, Epiphany goes above and beyond to help others.

Sonya Eddy plays Epiphany Johnson

Eddy is the woman who brings the fiery Epiphany to life on General Hospital. Although the actor has become known for her soap opera work, Eddy is an established actor. Her previous credits include TV shows like Joan of Arcadia, ER, and Pen15. She’s also appeared in minor roles in films such as Daddy Day Care and Seven Pounds.

While her soap opera schedule keeps her busy, Eddy finds time for other projects. According to IMDB.com, Eddy’s most recent project was the 2022 indie movie, Frank and Penelope. The actor is also slated to co-star in an upcoming short film called Anima.

What’s next for the beloved nurse on ‘General Hospital’?

Epiphany remains a prominent fixture on General Hospital. She’s supporting her friend, and co-worker Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) as Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is on trial for the sex tape scandal. When she’s not comforting her friends, Epiphany is busy bettering her career. The nurse decided to go back to school to become a doctor.

WATCH: Chase and Epiphany both had the courage to take the stage at open mic night. ? #GH pic.twitter.com/25TEknA0d8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 21, 2022

Epiphany’s career change wouldn’t have happened without the support of Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett). The two have become close, and a romance is blossoming between the two. On the July 20, 2022, episode, the two cut loose during a night at The Haunted Star, where Epiphany showed off her vocal skill during karaoke.

Everyone’s favorite nurse is happy in her life, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Epiphany.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Are Loving the New Trina