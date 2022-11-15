‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Jerome

Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) is a famous villain from General Hospital. As a mob princess and member of the Jerome family, she’s caused pain for many people. It’s been five years since she’s been seen or mentioned. But a recent discussion about Olivia has sparked interest in the character.

General Hospital star Tonja Walker I Rob Kim/WireImage

‘General Hospital’ character Olivia Jerome is one of the show’s famous villains

In 1988, Olivia debuted on General Hospital. The character is part of a mob family, with her father being Victor Jerome (Jack Axelrod), and her siblings are Julian Jerome (William deVry) and Ava Jerome (Maura West). During Olivia’s early days, she battled Julian and their half-brother Dino Antoinelli (Chris DeRose) for control of the mob empire.

When Olivia wasn’t plotting against her family, she was scheming to win Duke Lavery’s (Ian Buchanan) heart. But Olivia faced competition from Duke’s lady love Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). One of Olivia’s attempts to break up the couple caused Anna to miscarry.

"I'm here to save my HUSBAND … if I have to KILL you to do it!" Anna to Olivia Jerome via flashback #GH @finolahughes @Tonjawalker pic.twitter.com/ZMgM5cS9P1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 11, 2017

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Julian Returns?

In 1990, Olivia was killed when Julian shot her. However, in 2017, she returned from the dead, ready to stir up more trouble. Olivia orders the car explosion, which accidentally kills Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) instead of Julian. She kidnaps Julian’s girlfriend, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and his daughter Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco).

Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) also become her kidnapping victims. Olivia hopes they can help with her plan to revive a deceased Duke. However, her reign of terror ends when she’s arrested for Morgan’s murder. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) vows revenge against Olivia as she’s carted off to D’Archam.

Olivia Jerome was recently mentioned on the show

It’s been five years since Oliva was seen or mentioned. But the Nov.11 episode of General Hospital has sparked interest. According to Soaps.com, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) provided new information about Olivia.

During Laura Collins’ (Genie Francis) visit with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) at Pentonville, Cyrus asked to see his sister. Laura’s conversation with Cyrus shocked her more than she could imagine. Cyrus revealed that Olivia is now at Pentonville and can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for Anna’s arrival.

Could the villain be returnign to ‘General Hospital’?

The mention of Olivia has sparked speculation that she’s returning to General Hospital. The show’s known for its surprises and has already brought back one villain Heather Webber (Alley Mills). So, could Olivia not be that far behind?

WATCH: Valentin certainly knows how to make an entrance. #GH pic.twitter.com/DOn8hHbdXd — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Fans Want More of Anna and Valentin

Cyrus warned that Anna is in danger if she’s sent to Pentonville. Anna was arrested for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) shooting and is on the run with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). While Anna and Valentin are evading the police, it won’t be long before the law catches up.

With Anna in captivity again, she’ll be sent to prison, where she runs into her old rival. Olivia will be pleased to see Anna and immediately begin making her life hell. While Anna’s a strong-willed woman, Oliva may break Anna’s resolve.