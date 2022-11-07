‘General Hospital’: Fan Theory Has Heather as the Hook Killer

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) is one of General Hospital‘s most famous villains. After a six-year absence, Heather returned on the Oct. 28 episode of the soap opera. As everyone in Port Charles fears her next move, many fans wonder if she’s responsible for the hook killings.

General Hospital star Alley Mills I Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The hook killer is terrorizing Port Charles on ‘General Hospital’

Port Charles citizens fear for their lives with the hook killer still on the loose. The mystery assailant’s reign of terror began in August 2022 when they attacked Ava Jerome (Maura West). Since then,, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) have become the killer’s victims.

So far the only clues about the killer’s identity is that it’s a woman according to Diane. While Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) seems the likely candidate, a new suspect has emerged. That person is General Hospital’s recently returned villain Heather.

Heather Webber instills fear into anyone who knows her. How will Finn fare against Franco's mother?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @AlleyMillsTweet pic.twitter.com/geuw42vWMo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 31, 2022

Fans believe Heather could be the hook killer

The hook killer’s identity is one of the biggest mysteries in Port Charles. As police continue searching for their suspect, the killer is targeting their next victim. Fans continue to speculate on the murderer’s identity and motive behind the killings.

On a Reddit thread, General Hospital fans have added Heather’s name to the list of suspects. “Oh what a web they could weave and I could love it as long as Heather is involved,” wrote one user.

“I suggested her as the killer before I even knew she was coming back! I’d love this storyline!” exclaimed one viewer.

“How could she be the hook killer it in jail or wherever she’s locked up at?” asked one fan.

“Heather knows how to escape and has before,” a commenter replied.

Coud Heather Webber be the killer on ‘General Hospital’?

Heather being the hook killer seems far-fetched, however stranger things have happened on General Hospital. Although she’s been locked up in an asylum for the past six years, Heather could’ve found a way to escape then sneak back in. The producers and writers wouldn’t have bourgh her back if they didn’t have anything big for her character.

Heather revealed as the hook killer would be a huge shocker. The killer will be somebody people would least suspect, and Heather is a top candidate. As for her reason for attacking those people, that’s a bigger mystery.

All the victims seem to be connected to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). While Esme has all the motive to hurt those closet to Trina, somebody else could do her bidding. Speculation is that Heather is Esme’s mother.

Like any mother, Heather wasn’t to protect her daughter and hurt those people who wronged Esme. One by one Heather took out Esme’s enemies and is saving her Trina for last. Trina is already in fear because of the hook killer and her worries will increase if Hather gets her hands on her.