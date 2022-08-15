‘General Hospital’: Most Fans Agree That Cody Needs to Go

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) has made a splash on General Hospital. Since his arrival in June 2022, the newcomer has been front and center on the ABC soap opera. As with many new characters, Cody’s run has gotten off to a rough start, and he’s having trouble connecting with fans.

‘General Hospital’ character Cody Bell isn’t winning over anybody

Cody debuted on General Hospital in an unexpected way. During a Society Setups party at Metro Court, he parachuted into the pool, landing on Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). While Cody’s arrival enthused the guests, Britt wasn’t.

Mr. Bell didn’t make a good first impression on the Chief of Staff. Since their encounter, Cody’s been trying to woo Britt, who refuses to give him the time of day. She isn’t the only one who’s tired of Cody’s antics.

Most fans agree that Cody Bell needs to leave Port Charles

Like many soap operas, General Hospital is constantly adding new characters. Sometimes the newcomers can be a hit, while others are flops. Cody’s only been on the show for two months, and fans are already tired of him.

His shady past, his pursuit of Britt, and constant screentime are a major turnoff for the audience. On a Twitter thread, fans expressed their dislike for the character.

“How about actually listening to fans when we say this character is a flop, instead of ignoring us,” asked one viewer.

“This guy and his storyline are so cheesy. So many other interesting characters with what could be great storylines. This one has been repeated over and over, zzzzzzzz,” another user wrote.

“We don’t care about Cody. YOu have So many dropped storylines and characters we never see,” another commenter chimed in.

“This character isn’t working. Wrap it up and send him away,” suggested one fan.

What’s next for the character on ‘General Hosptial’?

As much as General Hospital fans want Cody to leave, he’s not going anywhere. In the August 10 episode, viewers learned details about Cody’s past. After punching Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), Cody reveals he’s the son of Scotty’s late wife, Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson).

Cody has ties to other Port Charles characters, so he’ll be sticking around for a while. There’s more to be explored with Cody’s past, including the identity of his birth father. Cody has a lot of hatred toward Scotty, who he blames for taking Dominique away for him.

As Cody delves more into his past and comes to terms with his upbringing, he’ll need support. Britt will offer to help Cody, and she will fall for the troubled man in the process.

