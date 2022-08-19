‘General Hospital’: Fans Sense Chemistry Between Willow and TJ

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) are friends on General Hospital. Recently, the two have grown closer because of Willow’s medical crisis. Their scenes together have fans wondering if romance is on the horizon.

General Hospital stars Katelyn MacMullen and Tajh Bellow I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

TJ Ashford is helping Willow Tait with her medical crisis on ‘General Hospital’

Willow is one of General Hospital‘s young heroines. Like many of the women on the show, Willow has experienced her share of drama. Willow thought her life was turning around for the better. She and her boyfriend, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), discovered she was pregnant. However, Willow’s happiness was brief after her friend TJ delivered devastating news.

After tests showed Willow’s white blood cell count was high, TJ suggested she get a second opinion. Willow’s worst fears were confirmed when Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) revealed she has leukemia. As Willow determines the next step in her treatment, she’s leaning on TJ for support.

WATCH: T.J. thinks Willow might feel better if she tells Michael about her diagnosis. #GH pic.twitter.com/6yjD41cPVa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 18, 2022

‘General Hospital’ fans are shipping Willow Tait and TJ Ashford together

Willow’s in a delicate condition, being pregnant and having leukemia. One would think she’d tell Michael about her diagnosis, but she’s keeping it a secret. Michael has a right to know as her boyfriend and the baby’s father. But Willow doesn’t want to burden him with problems since he has a lot on his plate.

Willow’s been confiding her fears to TJ, who’s provided lots of support as her doctor and friend. Their scenes together have sparked interest from viewers, who wonder if they’re headed for romance. General Hospital fans pointed out the chemistry between Willow and TJ on a Twitter thread.

“Willo and TJ got some chemistry. He really cares about her, you can tell, and she’s refusing to confide in Michael right now, so I can tell where this might go. Come on, GH, let’s get messy!” exclaimed one user.

“Y’all need to put Willow and TJ together!!” suggested a fan.

“I think she would feel better if she made out with TJ, but that’s just me,” another commenter chimed in.

“Willow and TJ having chemistry wasn’t on the list but here for it. Molly better get her head out of those law books and come get her man,” declared a viewer.

Could the two become a couple?

General Hospital fans ship Willow and TJ, but the big question is will the writers follow through with a romance? Willow is with Michael, and TJ is dating Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), yet both couples might be headed for breakups. TJ and Molly’s busy careers leave them with little time for each other.

Willow needs a second opinion in the wake of TJ's diagnosis. Will Terry tell her what she wants to hear?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/UXfkmLhGdE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Willow’s illness might tear her and Michael apart instead of bringing them closer together. When Willow needs a bone marrow donation from a relative, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will have to share her secret. Carly knows that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s biological mother and the only one who can save her.

The revelation of Nina being her mom will create tension in Willow and Michael’s relationship. The couple will argue about letting Nina into their lives and Calry keeping the truth from Willow. Between her illness and her relationship issues, Willow needs lots of support. One can bet her good “friend” TJ will be there for her.

