‘General Hospital’: Fans Think Maxie and Cody Would Make a Cute Couple

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is a legacy character on General Hospital. As the daughter of Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), fans have watched the ups and downs of this young woman’s life. Like many characters, Maxie’s drama centers on her love life. Viewers think it’s time she has a new love interest and have a certain man in mind for her.

General Hospital stars Roger Howarth and Kirsten Storms I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ character Maxie Jones is dating Austin Gatlin-Holt

Maxie has had many relationships throughout the years on General Hospital. Some of her most memorable love interests include Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and the late Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Last year she went through a harrowing ordeal with her villainous ex Peter August (Wes Ramsey), which resulted in a baby switch so Maxie could protect her daughter Louise.

After Peter dies, Maxie moves on and begins dating Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth). Austin became Maxie’s confidante during the Peter and Louise ordeal. Maxie and Austin have become one of Port Charles’ most talked about couples.

Austin can't get Maxie out of his head. Do they have a future together now that Peter is dead and gone?

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! #RogerHowarth pic.twitter.com/zVhxcTzYdj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 3, 2022

While some viewers like them together, other fans oppose the pairing. Many fans feel Maxie needs a new man and believe that person is someone she knows very well.

‘General Hospital’ fans think she should be with Cody Bell

Soap fans love to play matchmaker for their favorite characters. Viewers immediately ship them together whenever two people have chemistry in a scene. Maxie’s been getting to know newcomer Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and their interactions have caught much attention.

On a Reddit thread, General Hospital fans are expressing their belief that Maxie and Cody should be a couple. “That could really work. Good idea. Maxie might even be able to do a makeover for Cody’s neanderthal style,” wrote one user.

“Cody and Maxie seem like a better fit,” another fan replied.

“Yeah, Cody & Maxie would be my ideal choice,” another commenter chimed in.

Could Maxie Jones and Cody Bell become a couple?

As with all soap operas, fans know anything is possible on General Hospital. Maxie and Austin are experiencing relationship problems. Her daughter Georgie Spinelli (Lily Fisher) doesn’t like Austin, and Austin is keeping secrets from Maxie. With issues mounting, it won’t be long before Maxie and Austin break up.

Mac can't shake the feeling that he might be Cody's father. What will Maxie think of his and Felicia's operating theory? @KristinaWagnr#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @teenystweeting @JohnJYork pic.twitter.com/rv6q4YGp9L — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Cody’s been wooing Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), who finds it hard to resist his flirtations. Aside from his love life, Cody is discovering secrets about his family. He recently revealed he’s the long-lost son of Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson), whom she gave up for adoption. As for Cody’s father, that remains a mystery, but speculation is that it’s Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

Mac is Maxie’s stepfather, and she’s encouraging him to find out if Cody is his son. While Mac is reluctant, Maxie isn’t going to stop in her quest. If Maxie discovers that Cody and Mac are father and son, she can help bring them together. This also means she and Cody will see more of each other, and a grateful Cody might take a shine to Maxie.

