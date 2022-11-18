‘General Hospital’ Fans Thought Willow’s ‘Drop Dead’ Comment to Nina Was Cruel

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is a popular young heroine on General Hospital. While she’s a good girl, Willow does have her enemies, mainly Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Willow’s recent attitude toward Nina has upset some fans.

General Hospital stars Katelyn MacMullen and Cynthia Watros I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Willow Tait told Nina Reeves to ‘drop dead’ on ‘General Hospital’

Willow and Nina have a tense rivalry on General Hospital. The two have been feuding for years, and things heated up when Willow began dating Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Nina remains a huge factor in Willow and Michaels’ lives because she’s Wiley Corinthos’ (Viron Weaver) grandmother. Yet, neither side is cordial in their interactions.

Nina recently caused problems for Willow and Michael when he suspected Willow was having an affair with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). However, Nina’s hunch was wrong, and a pregnant Willow confessed to Michael that she had leukemia. Nina tried apologizing to Willow, but the young nurse replied, “drop dead.”

Fans thought Willow Tait was out of line

Willow is going through a tough time on General Hospital. The mom-to-be is in a life-or-death situation with her leukemia progressing. Willow already has enough stress, and Nina’s cheating accusations further upset her.

Understandably, Willow would be angry about Nina’s suspicions. However, her “drop dead” comments went too far. As someone facing death, it was cruel for Willow to wish death on someone else.

On a Reddit thread, Willow faced backlash for her harsh comment. “It was a tad harsh. The punishment didn’t fit the crime, so to speak. I think it was a hindsight moment, given Willow will be the one who is basically going to be near ‘dropping dead’ and Nina will have to be the one to save her,” wrote one user.

“I thought it was way over the top and didn’t sound like something Willow would say. Unless Michael was telling her to say it,” another commenter replied.

“Willow was just cruel to say that to someone who is apologizing to you. She is always talking about Wiley and setting a good example, and this is how you treat his grandmother. How hypocritical. I’m tired of her attitude altogether; she’s so annoying,” wrote one viewer.

“I hope Nina says the same thing when they come to her begging for bone marrow,” a fan suggested.

Nina Reeves is the only one who can save her on ‘General Hospital’

Willow’s leukemia has progressed to stage 4, and time is running out. With her and her unborn baby’s lives in danger, a search for a bone marrow donor is underway. Willow told Michael she wants to find her biological parents because she thinks they can help. Unbeknownst to her, Nina is her mother.

Willow needs to find a blood relative before her cancer treatment can proceed. Where will she and Michael look?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/rqb9laY5uk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 15, 2022

The only person who knows about Willow and Nina is Michael’s mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Carly is also Nina’s enemy, and while she’s keeping the secret to protect Willow, she’s getting back at Nina. However, with Willow and her grandchild’s life at risk, Carly will be forced to come clean.

The mother-daughter reveal has been a long time coming, and it’ll happen soon. The big question is how what happens during the fallout. There’s no doubt Nina will save Willow, but will it be enough to repair their broken relationship?