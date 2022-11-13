‘General Hospital’: Fans Were Thrilled to See Holly Back In Port Charles

It’s official. Holly Sutton has finally found her way back to Port Charles, and it seems that General Hospital fans are thrilled with this latest storyline. As a fan favorite, Holly’s brief return was met with great enthusiasm.

However, it’s been met with an equal amount of questions as well. There is still much mystery surrounding Holly’s reappearance. Read on to learn more about Holly Sutton’s return and what GH fans have to say about it.

Emma Samms as Holly Sutton and Tristan Rogers as Robert Scorpio | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Holly Sutton returned to Port Charles

Holly Sutton’s return to Port Charles was somehow both lackluster and shocking all at once. The GH fan favorite washed up to shore and found her way to the Quartermaine boathouse in mid-October 2022. After Willow Tait saw a mysterious woman entering the boathouse, she worried that it might be “The Hook,” who has been terrorizing the citizens of Port Charles and claiming the lives of at least two victims already.

Upon this realization, Willow ran to get help. Soon Willow’s husband, Michael, along with Ned and Olivia Quartermaine, made their way to the boathouse. The party was shocked to see none other than Holly Sutton in their family boathouse. Maybe no one among the entourage was more shocked than Olivia. According to Fandom, Olivia spent a great deal of 2020 by the side of Robert Scorpio, trying to find Holly in Europe.

As longtime GH fans will remember, Holly and Robert were once married and continued to have an on-again-off-again relationship for years. While Olivia and Robert searched for Holly for months, they eventually gave up as the duo was led to believe that Holly was murdered as a burned corpse wearing Holly’s wedding ring was recovered.

Here’s what fans have to say about Holly’s return

Upon recognizing Holly, Olivia phoned Robert to get to the Quartermaine estate right away. When Robert got to the premises, Olivia told him to brace himself before going into the boathouse. Of course, Robert was shocked to see his old flame alive and well sitting in front of him.

Holly simply greeted Robert with a hello and acted completely unaware that her loved ones had believed that she was dead for the past two years. GH fans were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter about Holly’s mysterious return to Port Charles. One fan tweeted they were loving Holly and said she looked “marvelous!”

Another fan chimed in saying they loved seeing Emma Samms back as Holly and that the Holly and Robert scenes were “golden.” The fan went on to say that they were interested in the mystery behind Holly’s absence and hoped to see her and Robert together in the end.

What’s next for Holly Sutton?

It seems that many GH fans are thrilled about Holly’s recent return to the show. However, some fans have many questions about Holly’s return and are wondering where she’s been and what her motives are. One GH fan tweeted asking what her agenda could be, and inquired who she could have been working with.

As of right now, fans have been given very little info surrounding the motives surrounding Holly’s return. However, there are many rumors and fan theories floating around. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, one fan theory is that Holly might be Esme Prince’s bio mom. If this turns out to be true, it would mean that Holly shares a child with the serial killer, Ryan Chamberlain. Another popular fan theory is that Holly is under the control of GH villain Victor Cassadine and will soon do his bidding throughout the city.

Only time will tell what’s next for Holly Sutton in Port Charles, but one thing is certain. Holly’s return will undoubtedly drum up some drama and uncover a variety of secrets throughout Port Charles.

